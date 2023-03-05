Quiz: Which Actress From Early Hollywood’s Sapphic “Sewing Circle” Are You?

As discussed on this website at length in the past, there was a time in the 1910s – 1950s when a group of Hollywood players were being secretly a little bit gay behind the scenes, creating for themselves an intricate chart of hook-ups and flings and multi-year relationships that historians continue dissecting with great delight to this very day. Actress Alla Nazimova coined the term “Sewing Circle” to describe this cadre of women, and it sure did stick!

But whomst of these actors (and one writer who I had to include because no mention of the Sewing Circle would be complete without her) are you?

Which Actress From Old Hollywood's "Sewing Circle" Are You? Pick a quote: * "I can get any woman from any man." “If you always do what interests you, at least one person is pleased.” “I dress for the image. Not for myself, not for the public, not for fashion, not for men.” "Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell." "I've learned by living and watching that there is only eighteen inches between a pat on the back and a kick in the seat of the pants." “My father warned me about men and booze but he never said anything about women and cocaine." "I never said 'I want to be alone.' I only said 'I want to be left alone.' There is all the difference." "Just be truthful – and if you can fake that, you’ve got it made."







Pick a crush: * Your best friend Your French teacher Your professional rival A dancer with a tragic past A musician who encourages you academically Your favorite movie star Your favorite singer You could never pick just *one* crush







Pick a signature look: * Trousers, slacks and sandals Slouchy hat, trench coat, simple shoes and cigarette pants Dior tuxedos All black or all white masculine get-ups, highwayman's coats, tricorn hats and buckled shoes Elegant gowns and fur-tipped coats Tailored dresses with floral detail A modern silhouette with bold shoulder pads and dramatic cuts Tailored blouses, trousers and riding pants







If you were an actress in the Golden Age of Hollywood, which of these romantic histories feels like the one you would've lived? * Seducing every noteworthy bisexual and lesbian in Hollywood with obsessive passion, then publishing a tell-all memoir about it Never marrying, always living alone, never having children — but also, in your very private life, having passionate relationships with various actresses and writers Marrying and divorcing very young, having an affair with a famous married man (who you definitely did not want to marry yourself) and engaging in myriad flings with women, including a lifelong on-and-off situationship with your best friend from college Getting married four times and pursuing women with the same ambition with which you pursued your career. Also, asking your lovers to call you "Billie." Being an out bisexual, maintaining a delightfully scandalous personal life that valued lust over love and refused to conform to societal norms Lavender marriages to gay men that enabled you to maintain ongoing relationships with women An open marriage to your best friend that allowed for numerous affairs with women and men — some short, some decades-long A few short marriages to men who didn't deserve you and a handful of situationships with other members of the Hollywood lesbian scene







What personality traits of yours do others find attractive? * Your brains, beauty and power Your aura of mystery and unmistakable talent Your extroversion, frank honesty and world-class wit Your eclectic curiosity and dedication to the arts Your headstrong personality and independence Your ambition and good looks Your gregarious nature, charm, generosity and good humor Your poise and toughness







What personality trait of yours do your friends find troubling? * You need to be the center of attention at all times You're afraid of strangers You do lots of drugs at the same time You're overdramatic and intense about your relationships You're self-righteous and bossy You're obsessive about cleanliness and your surroundings being in impeccable order at all times You're always dating people who are trying to steal your spirit You publicly support the investigations undertaken by the House Un-American Activities Committee







Pick a recipe to try: * Katharine Hepburn's Brownies Waffles With Lingonberry Jam Spiced Fruit Chutney Potsdam Potato Salad Pork Chops with Red Onions and Fried Apple Rings Sweetcorn Pudding Southern Fried Chicken Steak tartare







Pick a pet: *







Pick a sport: * Tennis Fencing Boxing Golf Baseball (as a spectator) Horseback Riding Ice skating Dancing







Pick a vice: * Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results Drugs Vanity Hermitage Women who don't want to be seen with you in public Working too much Revenge Ayn Rand







Which "L Word" franchise character do you most relate to? (This question is optional) Papi Bette Shane Dani Jenny Alice Sophie Helena







Pick a way to de-stress: * Journaling Taking a long walk Throwing a wild party Painting Hitting up the gay bar Dancing Cooking Playing golf

