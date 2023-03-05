Quiz: Which Actress From Early Hollywood’s Sapphic “Sewing Circle” Are You?

As discussed on this website at length in the past, there was a time in the 1910s – 1950s when a group of Hollywood players were being secretly a little bit gay behind the scenes, creating for themselves an intricate chart of hook-ups and flings and multi-year relationships that historians continue dissecting with great delight to this very day. Actress Alla Nazimova coined the term “Sewing Circle” to describe this cadre of women, and it sure did stick!
But whomst of these actors (and one writer who I had to include because no mention of the Sewing Circle would be complete without her) are you?
Which Actress From Old Hollywood's "Sewing Circle" Are You?
I will happily take Katherine Hepburn!
Katharine Hepburn! i do love defying convention and wearing trousers
Katharine Hepburn – a fellow outspoken New Englander – of course!