Ah, the winter holidays. Remember when we were kids, and December felt like magic? Then the years passed and suddenly, bafflingly, we were adults. And honestly? Now, December is more often filled with weary travel, pull-out sofas, rapid Covid testing (don’t forget!), and at least one or two relatives we’re not sure we ever liked. But fear not, friends! This quiz is chock-full of coping mechanisms for this family time together. Don we now our gay apparel, for we! Can! Do! This!

You’ve just arrived home for the holidays, and honestly? You’re already: (Required) Overstimulated Wondering if things were always this quiet Hoping your childhood Babysitters Club books are still in your bedroom Stressed about being the only queer person there Feeling kind of infantilized Wishing people had fewer agendas Feeling time s l o w down Rummaging through your dopp kit for earplugs Choose an obscenely large stock photo bathroom to hide in: (Required) What do you hope to find in your childhood bedroom? (Required) Your Teddy Ruxpin The rubber band ball you hoped to win records with Your Hello Kitty diary The shoebox full of notes your friends passed each other in middle school Your old yearbooks Your Gameboy Your Magic 8 Ball Your notebook full of overwrought high school poetry Choose a soothing beverage: (Required) A fragrant mulled cider Your favorite kombucha A hot green tea A Negroni Sbagliato with prosecco in it (stunning) An Irish coffee A hot cocoa with marshmallows A double IPA Seltzer in a champagne flute with a single raspberry and a mint leaf When you need to take a moment, breathe deep and visualize your “happy place,” it looks a little something like this: (Required) You’ve been asked to bring something to the pre-holiday potluck. You go with: (Required) A six-pack of La Croix Chips and guac Oven-roasted root veggies A homemade pie with homemade crust! Cheesecake from Trader Joe’s A package of gluten-free Oreos A lasagna An easy salad Choose a classic game to play with your family: (Required) The Game of Life Monopoly Scrabble Jenga Poker Chutes and Ladders Ticket to Ride Clue While you’re home, you’ll probably meet up with your childhood friends at the: (Required) Wildlife refuge Newly remodeled Target Comfortably shabby used bookstore Dive bar Discord (none of us can get away) Seasonal ice rink Historic downtown Spa Choose a sweet treat: (Required) It’s been a long day, and the kids are winding it down. Time to introduce them to the inclusive animated world of: (Required) Steven Universe The Owl House She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Adventure Time The Legend of Korra Danger & Eggs Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts The Lumberjanes (please let them read quietly!) While you’ve enjoyed this time with your family (really!), you just can’t wait to get back to: (Required) Your beloved pets and/or plants Your usual routine The TBR pile on your nightstand Checking your phone without being guilted for it Your friend group Your regular DND game Your XBox The love of your life! Finally, pick a movie to watch on your phone just before bed: (Required) Love Actually Something From Tiffany’s Under the Christmas Tree Happiest Season Rent Elf Last Holiday Carol Δ