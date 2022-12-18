Ah, the winter holidays. Remember when we were kids, and December felt like magic? Then the years passed and suddenly, bafflingly, we were adults. And honestly? Now, December is more often filled with weary travel, pull-out sofas, rapid Covid testing (don’t forget!), and at least one or two relatives we’re not sure we ever liked. But fear not, friends! This quiz is chock-full of coping mechanisms for this family time together. Don we now our gay apparel, for we! Can! Do! This!
Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.
Darcy has written 337 articles for us.
I got Take the dog for a very long walk.
Don’t have a dog? Borrow one! Make one up! Take yourself for a walk! Just walk away! You have my permission!
This is excellent advice! Thank you.
Good plan! Nature is totally not homophobic!
My partner got “You should distract everyone from post-dinner conflicts with a complicated board game!” just after we finished playing OUR complicated board game!
And I got play with the kids! Alas, at mine there will be no kids, but the energy of “something that everyone sees as helpful that lets you escape the situation” stands
I wish there were kids!!!! My own kids morphed into teenagers and do not want to have fun anymore unless it’s either away from their parents or 100% on their terms with no one else getting anything they want, but most often it’s both.
The step-grandparent on one side has so thoroughly alienated his own kids that they never visit overnight – and they’re the straight ones!
The grandparents on the other side have no other grandchildren, just the ornery anti-social teens I produced.
So much fun!
We enjoy what we can and then go home. Sigh…