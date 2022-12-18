Quiz: What Should You Do When Your Family Stresses You the F*ck Out Over the Holidays?

Ah, the winter holidays. Remember when we were kids, and December felt like magic? Then the years passed and suddenly, bafflingly, we were adults. And honestly? Now, December is more often filled with weary travel, pull-out sofas, rapid Covid testing (don’t forget!), and at least one or two relatives we’re not sure we ever liked. But fear not, friends! This quiz is chock-full of coping mechanisms for this family time together. Don we now our gay apparel, for we! Can! Do! This!

You’ve just arrived home for the holidays, and honestly? You’re already:(Required)
Choose an obscenely large stock photo bathroom to hide in:(Required)
What do you hope to find in your childhood bedroom?(Required)
Choose a soothing beverage:(Required)
When you need to take a moment, breathe deep and visualize your “happy place,” it looks a little something like this:(Required)
You’ve been asked to bring something to the pre-holiday potluck. You go with:(Required)
Choose a classic game to play with your family:(Required)
While you’re home, you’ll probably meet up with your childhood friends at the:(Required)
Choose a sweet treat:(Required)
It’s been a long day, and the kids are winding it down. Time to introduce them to the inclusive animated world of:(Required)
While you’ve enjoyed this time with your family (really!), you just can’t wait to get back to:(Required)
Finally, pick a movie to watch on your phone just before bed:(Required)

  3. I wish there were kids!!!! My own kids morphed into teenagers and do not want to have fun anymore unless it’s either away from their parents or 100% on their terms with no one else getting anything they want, but most often it’s both.
    The step-grandparent on one side has so thoroughly alienated his own kids that they never visit overnight – and they’re the straight ones!
    The grandparents on the other side have no other grandchildren, just the ornery anti-social teens I produced.

    So much fun!

    We enjoy what we can and then go home. Sigh…

