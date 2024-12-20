Queer Horoscopes for Capricorn Season 2024

Hi folks! I’m Deb with Queerstrology, here to share your horoscopes for Capricorn Season and the beginning of 2025!

Capricorn Season begins with the Winter Solstice and ends in a new year. Wrapping up the holiday season can bring both merry and scary times. ‘Tis the season to spend more time on your personal life. Capricorns are often associated with hard work, but during their season, they are given a break.

Ruled by Saturn, the planet of restriction, Capricorn also governs the 10th house, associated with ambition and achievements. This means you may feel significant effects in these areas of your birth chart, particularly where Capricorn and Saturn reside, as well as any activity in your 10th house.

Capricorn Season brings the energy of structure and ambition. Embracing the framework of this season will allow you to push toward your future goals. As the year comes to an end, keep what works and carry it into 2025 as a year of transformation.

Key Dates to Note:

Capricorn Season begins Saturday, December 21 at 4:20 am ET. The Sun moves into the constellation of Capricornus, ending on January 19, 2025, with the start of Aquarius Season.

December 30: New Moon in Capricorn

New moons symbolize rebirth, and under the influence of Capricorn, they bring an energy of ambition. This is a time to fully embrace your goals using that ambition to make them come true.

January 6: Mars Retrograde moves into Cancer

Mars is the planet of initiative and is retrograde 10% of the year. In the sign of Cancer this indicates emotional drive that may lead to emotional exhaustion.

January 13: Full Moon in Cancer

Full moons bring a time of reflection, and under Cancer asks for a review of your feelings. Make sure to take care of your emotional needs.

How Capricorn Season Affects Your Sign

Aries



The intensity of your energy warns you to move forward with intention. Your ruling planet, Mars, is in retrograde until late February, which may be creating extra tension for you. The areas most affected are communication, daily activities, and home life. While you may feel tempted to avoid backing down for fear of seeming weak, doing so is essential for finding resolutions. Steady your drive and focus on moving past this period into a time of reconnection.

Taurus



After taking some time to spoil yourself, this season encourages you to connect with others. Your social calendar may fill up quickly, so watch out for the costs associated with going out—not just financially, but for your health as well. Make sure to balance social interactions with time in your safe space. Your hard work is about to pay off.

Gemini



Your ability to adapt to various environments makes you good at what you do. The generosity you show to your loved ones will come back to you. It’s time to upgrade your finances by gathering additional resources from people you trust. When was the last time you wrote a note to those you cherish? Now is the time.

Cancer



Every season seems to bring you the message to take care of yourself, yet you still prioritize others more often than you should. Imagine what would happen if you asked for what you want. During the full moon, the emotional journey may leave you feeling tired. Assert your need for rest and care, or you may risk your ability to nurture others.

Leo



The holiday season brings with it decorations, baked goods, and crafting. Your creativity thrives with so many opportunities for expression. Invite the people you adore to join you. Others will notice your efforts, asking, “How do you do it?” Share your ideas and enjoy spreading the fun. This will help you connect more deeply with people. Don’t forget to set boundaries to prevent emotional overflow.

Virgo



Virgos often feel the need for perfection, which usually leads to hosting events. Make a list of what you need to create your ideal gathering. Your social interactions during this time may inspire you to set new goals. Sometimes, the perfection you seek comes from those you surround yourself with. Your personal life feels solid, enabling you to embrace the more playful side of life.

Libra



You love the harmony and joy of this time of year. It ignites an energy within you, creating a leadership role in social situations. While you enjoy being aesthetically pleasing to others, this season pushes you to be a cheerleader for them. The need to feel comfy and cozy reflects a balanced home life. Those who experience life with you will return your grace with love and support.

Scorpio



You are intensely focused on your responsibilities, but this time of year, you allow yourself more grace than usual. Take time to step away from your burdens and check in with yourself. Maybe you need a change of scenery or time to restore your energy. Meeting new people with different perspectives may help guide your ongoing transformation.

Sagittarius



Be careful not to dig too deep into your travel fund. Since most people travel this time of year, you don’t — instead, you prefer to travel during the off-season. This is because you crave new experiences and understanding, preferably by exploring them yourself. Spending more time at your home base may inspire you to start some projects around the house.

Capricorn



Ah, the season of receiving a combined birthday and holiday gift. That doesn’t matter much to you this year, because Pluto has left your sign for good. Now is your time of exuberance, as your confidence grows stronger. Be careful not to let the power go to your head; instead, maintain a calm, clear perspective on what you want.

Aquarius



The intensity of the holiday season, combined with Pluto stationing direct in your sign until 2044, may leave you feeling drained. Make resting and resetting your top priority, or the time it takes to resocialize will be longer. The state of the world may be adding additional stress, so take care of yourself — because we need you.

Pisces



Feeling refreshed from grounding yourself, you’re ready to be more social. During the holidays, you’ve realized how much you’ve missed interacting with others. However, with more interactions come more opportunities for misunderstanding. This may lead to a need for alone time and introspection. It is best to keep balance in your interactions to keep a level head.

