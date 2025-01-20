Queer Horoscopes for Aquarius Season 2025

Hi folks! I’m Deb with Queerstrology, here to share your horoscopes for Aquarius Season and the first full zodiac season of 2025!

Aquarius Season brings with it assessment of the past year and establishing a plan going forward. It also brings more interactions with others and being part of a team can help guide you in the right direction. Transformation will happen in various ways, and that will sometimes feel overwhelming. By the beginning of February, both Uranus and Jupiter’s retrograde will end and this will allow some heaviness to lift. What do you want to change in your life for the better?

Ruled by Uranus (Ura-nus), the planet of rebellion and innovation, Aquarius also governs the 11th house, associated with networks and community. This means you may feel significant effects in these areas of your birth chart, particularly where Aquarius and Uranus reside, as well as any activity in your 11th house.

Aquarius Season brings the energy of change and freedom. Embracing the uprising of this season will allow you to change the typical into spectacular. Establish what uprising you want to champion for a better world.

Key Dates to Note:

Aquarius Season began Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 pm ET. The Sun moved into the constellation of Aquarius, ending on February 18, with the start of Pisces Season.

January 29: Year of the Wood Snake (Chinese Astrology)

Going by a 12-year cycle, an entire year belongs to a particular animal and the personality and traits of the animal. The snake is associated with wisdom, mystery and elegance. This year is to be transformative under the element of wood bringing quick-wit and competence. Years of the Snake: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025.

January 29: New Moon in Aquarius

New moons symbolize rebirth, and under the influence of Aquarius, they bring an energy of uniqueness. This is a time to fully embrace your role of rebellion.

January 30: Uranus Direct in Taurus

Uranus is the planet of rebellion and is retrograde 40% of the year, stationing direct after 151 days. In the sign of Taurus this indicates rebellion of what is typically seen as valuable.

February 4: Jupiter Direct in Gemini

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and is retrograde 30% of the year, stationing direct after 118 days. In the sign of Gemini this indicates your voice will finally be heard. Tell your story and get the information to as many folks as you can.

February 12: Full Moon in Leo

Full moons bring a time of reflection, and under Leo encourages creativity and pleasure. The need to feel adoration and loyalty will be in the spotlight.

How Aquarius Season Affects Your Sign

Aries



Your sign will have the most active astrological year, check your 2025 horoscope to see all the action happening. You don’t have to do everything on your own; in fact, this season will encourage you to be a team player. Gather your network to help turn your quick ideas into something innovative and successful.

Taurus



This season sees you stepping up your goals. While your hard work can make you feel secure, it may also leave you feeling stuck. You might be a bit shy about others acknowledging your structure and understanding. However, you may find that being noticed could advance your position in the world.

Gemini



Learning a little bit about everything is usually your style, but during this season it’s time to fully engage in the experience. It’s time to grow the roots of your knowledge and understanding. Adventures that break up your routine will back up what you say with a wide range of knowledge.

Cancer



When there’s a lot of transformation happening, you often find yourself calming others’ fears. It’s okay to be the caretaker, but make sure you’re also sharing your own experiences and concerns. Building emotional connections with others and understanding each other allows you to step into your power.

Leo



The end of 2024 was very busy for you and even a bit chaotic. During your opposite sign’s season, take time to reflect on how you contribute to your relationships. Noticing what others bring to the connection will help you decide where to give back or pull back with people. Bringing your loved ones close will allow you to gain a better sense of who you want to be.

Virgo



As one of the only signs that seems to keep their New Year’s resolutions, you are establishing the routines that will help create momentum moving forward. It’s time to fill out your calendar with your goals and important dates, helping to establish what acts of service you want to complete this year. Don’t forget to also add fun and personal things to the calendar!

Libra



This season calls for your focus to be on balance and pleasure. Romance fills the air, giving you a chance to creatively show how much you care for your loved ones. Finish your responsibilities but also celebrate in your delight. Find the balance that will help you make 2025 the year you begin to fully own who you are.

Scorpio



Taking some much-needed time at home doesn’t mean solitude; in fact, you’ll want to be around those you’re close to. The focus will be on connecting more deeply with others in your home space. This will allow you to recharge and heal inner wounds.

Sagittarius



It’s time to express what you’ve learned through your experiences and understanding of the past year. Spend more time with the people you love before venturing off on new adventures. Use this time to reboot and review potential collaborations and opportunities.

Capricorn



This season brings a need to find other ways to make money. The way you pursue future goals has changed several times. Always looking to increase the probability of success, you may finally turn a hobby into a moneymaker. You may also find that you have too many possessions without value and decide to sell or donate them.

Aquarius



Your season reminds us that the world is home to all of us. While people are focused on you, show them the benefits of sharing your ideals. Rebrand yourself not as a leader, but as a philosopher who clearly communicates what you stand for. All these things are meant to help you take better care of yourself, and in turn, the world as a whole.

Pisces



You’ve been taking on a lot of responsibility, and that can be draining. During this season, you may have very realistic dreams, some of which may predict future events. Make time to restore yourself, because as your season approaches, the attention on you will grow.

If you would like to learn more about Astrology, check out my social media @Queerstrology or drop any questions or astrology facts in the comments. Let's learn from each other!