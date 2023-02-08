Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you about the celesbian goings on that occur on Instagram! What fun!

It is an Anne Rice adaptation world, and we are all just living in it!

This Vogue Australia shoot is actually quite gorg, and the story of their romance was surprisingly sweet? Color me shook!

Drag Race is quite literally killing it on the guest judge front this season, huh??

Five years?? Is that how time works??? How is that even possible!

I am a journalist (lmao) and thus feel it is my duty to include this image but truthfully…no comment.

STUNNING!!!!!!!!!!!

The construction of this dress is truly so gorgeous!!

As is this one! Cardi really knows how to turn out a look, and I personally thank her for that!

This performance was…..very moving to me. In a sexual way.

A deserved (though made up) award, IMO.

I am simple and gay, and when Megan leans into her Jessica Rabbit vibes it truly brings me joy!

Looooove a shot that shows off the scientific gay jawline.

I am not too proud to admit that I saw this image and thought “Now how did Brandi locate two Pitbulls?” But alas, that is not, in fact Mr. 305 (AKA Mr. Worldwide) they are Brandi’s band and yes they are twins.

I usually find that Tommy’s fashions simply never miss but this made me deeply sad!!!

May we all be blessed with even an ounce of the energy that forever lives inside of Keke.