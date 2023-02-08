It’s Wednesday and I’ve got chili in the slow cooker and there’s a cat asleep on my lap. Everything is a-okay! And here’s a pretty okay Pop Culture Fix, too.

+ Okay my Buffy aficionado wife says this isn’t “news,” but it’s NEWS TO ME. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Daphne and Linda Cardellini’s Velma kissed on the mouth in the Scooby-Doo movie, but it was cut. On Watch What Happens Live this week, Gellar said, “There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.” I KNOW I WANT TO SEE IT. Also Fred was gay in this movie?? What in the world, give this to me! I had so suffer through a full season of Mindy Kaling’s Velma; I deserve this!

+ Annette Haywood-Carter, the director who discovered Angelina Jolie for Foxfire, chatted with IndieWire about finding a mega-star and mounting a comeback all these decades later.

+ In addition to Batwoman, The Flash‘s final season is bringing back the Legends of Tomorrow crew.

+ This is suuuuuch a good and important read. Gina Prince-Bythewood talks to The Hollywood Reporter about the Oscars shutting out The Woman King.

+ GREASE! THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIES!

+ Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams are voicing Hawkman and Hawkgirl in the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special, which lands on HBO Max TOMORROW.

+ This is so bad and infuriating: The WNBA is investigating Las Vegas Aces for circumventing the salary cap.

+ Get ready for… Tegan and Sara: Junior High! A new graphic memoir!

+ Quantum Leap did a really well received trans episode this week. Writers say they hope it will be a “heart-opening” experience.

+ There’s some lesbians in a new Doritos ad and I heard it’s making people cry. Not me, though. I never cry at commercials. (LOL, yes I do.)

+ Are you ready? 🐝

Sorry to be sappy but the 90s cast of Yellowjackets wrapped yesterday and we all sat and watched episode 201 together… and other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people. I can’t believe their talent and their hearts — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 3, 2023