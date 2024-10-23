Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I track down fun content from famous queers on IG! Let’s go!

I could watch this on repeat (I did) because my god it is good to watch the Queen be the Queen!! That silky press is flowing!!

Ughhhh this is fucking adorable, there is no way Holland knew she was making a video ahhhh!

This is maybe my favorite look on MJ ever?? She is EATING with those bangs!!!

I love that Hannah is always bouncing between these like, uber feminine silhouettes and a straight up suit. This…should not work

but I think it does?

I was going to say “sorry to double Queen Latifah post” but then remembered: who is mad at more Queen content? And it’s my column! Plus this image made me giggle!

The Academy Museum Gala got all the girlies out!

Can we, as a nation, handle a single Victoria Monet??? Personally I might not be able to!

Come on 90s R&B excellence!

As ever I am thrilled for Niecy, though I admit being slightly concerned at the prospect of Megan Trainor becoming more powerful…maybe too powerful?

I wanna see the rest of this look so BAD!!

Still in denial this will actually happen somehow, still hoping these two actually had an affair, everything is as it ever was.

There is a lot to love here: how much they love each other, Sue being basic, Sue loving Cookies and Cream (which I am now craving despite it being 7:39am) but mostly??? MEGAN SANG THE STEVIE HAPPY BIRTHDAY I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT!!!!

Is fall the best season for queer style? I think so? But maybe* I’m just a slut for layers??

*I am.

Chef Melissa I ASSURE you have more swag!!!