Hello, and I hope you’re having a very gay holiday weekend whether you celebrate or not. Tomorrow is the one year anniversary of my fiancée proposing to me, which is my own special Gay Christmas. But today I come to you with a silly little game where you plan a queer Christmas party and then I give you a straightforward gay (gayforward?) resolution for New Year’s. What makes the resolutions gay? Well, because I said so, obviously.
Plan a Christmas Party, and I'll Give You a Gay New Year's Resolution
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF+
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 734 articles for us.
I’ve started writing poetry again at age 38, for the first time since I was a teenager so gay poetry is the best resolution
Create a new lunar ritual!
This is good ! I need structure.