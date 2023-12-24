Quiz: Plan a Christmas Party, and I’ll Give You a Gay New Year’s Resolution

By

Hello, and I hope you’re having a very gay holiday weekend whether you celebrate or not. Tomorrow is the one year anniversary of my fiancée proposing to me, which is my own special Gay Christmas. But today I come to you with a silly little game where you plan a queer Christmas party and then I give you a straightforward gay (gayforward?) resolution for New Year’s. What makes the resolutions gay? Well, because I said so, obviously.

Plan a Christmas Party, and I'll Give You a Gay New Year's Resolution

Where will your party be hosted?(Required)
What’s the theme of the party?(Required)
Imagine you have an unlimited budget for this party. What are you spending most of the budget on?(Required)
What’s the color scheme?(Required)
Pick an hors d'oeuvres to serve:(Required)
How are gifts being handled?(Required)
What would you like to receive as a hosting gift?(Required)
What are you wearing to the party?(Required)
What’s the food style?(Required)
What kind of scented candle are you lighting?(Required)
What party activity do you have planned?(Required)
What’s for dessert?(Required)
What are you doing after the party?(Required)
How do you hope the attendees describe the party in one word?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF+ and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 734 articles for us.

2 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!