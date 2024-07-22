‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Gay Flashback Episode Approached ‘San Junipero’ Levels of Gay Sadness

The Queer Relationship on Orphan Black: Echoes is Revealed to Be the Backbone of the Whole Show

This week’s episode of Orphan Black: Echoes took a break from the timeline and did a big gay flashback episode that was so beautiful and tragic it’s being compared to the classic Black Mirror episode San Junipero as far as sapphic sadness goes. It showed us a little of what Kira was like in her 20s and how she ended up with her ex-grad school professor. We see Kira and Eleanor dating, falling in love, marrying, having a child, and eventually we see how Kira lost Eleanor and why she decided to go against everything she learned being entangled in an illegal cloning experiment once before and make a copy of her wife. It’s here we learn that a flirty little line they had throughout their relationship was a call and response that went, “Do I know you?” “I thought you might.” Which brings an extra knife-twist to the sadness in Adult Kira’s eyes when she answered accordingly when Lucy unwittingly asked her that question in the pilot.

Trans actor August Winter plays the younger version of Kira we meet in this episode, and they give off more of a gender non-conforming vibe than Adult Kira does and I kind of wish they had stuck with that. I understand that they probably didn’t partially so that in the pilot we would recognize Dr. Manning as the little girl we once knew – they practically have the same haircut – but I like that we get to see Kira in school, still a little quiet and shy, but also very smart with a charming smile. And hey, maybe it was just a gay haircut phase. I had an undercut for a while, it happens.

The episode gives a lot of backstory and makes the ethically questionable choices Kira has made more understandable, and definitely seems to be better as far as motives go compared to the scientists we met in the original Orphan Black. And it was also nice to see Krysten Ritter get to flex some of her Maslany abilities and play a second character with the same face in the same show. And in fact, Ritter has said this was one of her favorite episodes to film, and that August winter was “so wonderful.” She said, “We had such a great connection and so much fun together on set. They were really wonderful to work with as well.”

It was also just nice to have an entire episode centered around a queer romance, and that queer romance being revealed to be the backbone to the entire show. We are the future!! And I can’t wait to see what the future of this show has in store.

(Friendly reminder to our Australian friends that only episodes 1-5 have dropped in the US, even though you got the entire season months ago. No spoilers in the comments, please!)

