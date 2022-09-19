As a Nonbinary Abortion Activist, Planning a Pregnancy Is Complicated — And Hopeful

The day I get my IUD removed in the summer of 2022, my doctor asks me if I’m excited to have another baby.
I’ve just gotten off a consulting call with a new client, a reproductive health organization offering abortion services. A week prior, I helped crowdfund $5,000 for abortion funds, helped another organization write gender-inclusive language practices for their communications team, and sent a baby shower present to a friend expecting her second baby.
“Well,” I say. “It’s complicated.”
My compromise was to hire a doula who advertised as gender-, size-, and health-inclusive. She was the only person on my care team who took care to clarify my pronouns, to ask how I felt about gendered terms for my body and my parenting journey, to ask about my relationship and my identity and my values. During my 38-hour labor, she was the person who asked me if I consented to interventions, if I wanted to pause and take time to think, if I was ready to continue.
Months after I gave birth, after an unplanned C-section and a postpartum depression diagnosis and a relapse of PTSD, I wondered how that experience might have been different if I’d felt like I could be open about who I am. If there hadn’t been a part of me that was distracted by keeping the glass door on that closet, would I have been able to take more time? To ask for more space? To be less afraid to push back?
Even in the best of moments, pregnancy is an exercise in the unknown.
What if?
He moves for the first time when I’m in the middle of talking to a caller about her abortion experience two years prior. She and I are the same number of weeks pregnant. Her voice is uncertain, caught between anxiety and hope. She wants this time to be different.
When I tell a friend about it later, she asks me how it felt.
“Tender,” I say. “Honored. It takes a lot to trust someone with that kind of vulnerability.”
“No,” she says. “I meant about the baby.”
Is it unethical to have a baby when the world is literally on fire?
Will the people I organize with think less of me for having a baby right now?
How much of wanting another baby is about wanting to heal the trauma from my first pregnancy? If the answer is “any,” is that too selfish?
I read even more femme now than I did with my last pregnancy — is it even worth it to try to be out to doctors?
Is trying to get pregnant right now hopeful or insane?
Her answer:
“Does it matter?”
During my pregnancy, I start and stop half a dozen books, unable to get through the gender essentialism. Your body was made for this, mama. Women have been doing this for generations. This is the core of divine femininity.
In The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood, Krys Malcolm Belc Writes, “Nothing about being pregnant made me feel feminine. This body is what it is: not quite man, not quite woman, but with the parts to create and shape life.”
Yes.
I take notes on direct action and legislative advocacy and clinic support in a FUCK ABORTION BANS T-shirt with a bottle of prenatal vitamins sitting on the corner of my desk. On the other side of my office door, I can hear my toddler sprinting through the house, followed by two attentive dogs and one attentive parent.
It is the calmest I’ve felt in weeks.
“Well,” I say. “It’s kind of a weird time to have a baby.”
“Oh, honey,” she says, picking up her forceps to remove my IUD. “Isn’t it always?”
I really enjoyed this article! I’m very content in my gender as a woman, but I still pause at the word “mom.” My kids sometimes call me by my first name and sometimes call me mom. I say I’m a parent/their responsible adult instead of mother. I love parenting, but mothering has so many cultural expectations attached that are untenable. I’ve called my mom by her first name since I was 16, as an acknowledgment of all she is outside of just her parenting role.
I can’t imagine how much more complicated the term becomes when one doesn’t identify as a woman to begin with. Thanks for sharing!
Hi! Fuck off, thanks.
I’m a pregnant cisgendered woman, with multiple children I gestated and breastfed, and I am more than happy to be referred to as a ‘birthing parent’/’pregnant person’/’lactating human’if that’s the cogent fact about me in the context. I don’t find it dehumanising at all and actually prefer gender neutral, more specific language in my pregnancy care (and not just because it annoys JK Rowling).
Hi Charlotte,
I’m Autostraddle’s Sex & Dating Editor. Thanks so much for taking the time to read this article, or at least part of it. At no point in this article does the author refer to women as “vessels,” demean women, “reduce” anyone to their reproductive organs, or “pressure” medical professionals to use specific language (in fact, the author acknowledges that they’ve felt uncomfortable with the words medical professionals have used in the past and they haven’t felt empowered to say anything, which sounds like a really tough experience!).
It sounds like you’re having a difficult time with the larger conversation around trans and nonbinary folks and birth/parenthood. Here’s the deal: whether you like it or not, trans and nonbinary people who can get pregnant are going to keep giving birth, raising children, and using words for that process that feel affirming for them. That’s a beautiful thing, and it doesn’t take anything away from cisgender women who choose to give birth and raise children.
Pregnancy and birth can be incredibly difficult, scary, and traumatic—even for people who have always dreamed of parenthood—and everyone who’s going through that process deserves to feel safe, comfortable, and respected, especially in a medical setting. For some trans and nonbinary folks, feeling comfortable might mean calling themself a “parent” rather than a “mother,” and they might ask their medical team to do the same—because, again, everyone deserves respect.
If you have additional thoughts, please make sure you review Autostraddle's Comment Policy before sharing. Thanks!
As a mother and person who gave birth to one of my two children, i like and identify with the mother/mom/mommy . I was excited and enjoyed being called these terms before baby was born. I would not have preferred more gender neutral terms. My expectation is that Drs/nurses should be using whatever terms the patient prefers. I often had to correct dr/nurses that there was no dad in the picture, we were a two mom family…and after knowing they were always nice/respectful/used more inclusive language. I understand we are a very small percentage of the people that they see and while i think (in the relatively progressive places i have lived anyways), people want to be respectful, its just not nearly as common to have a family like mine…so they go with the understandable (?) default.
Shelly, your writing is gorgeous and I love how you describe the interplay of the political reality and working/advocating for reproductive health with your family and reproductive life planning. Your writing—this essay and also your previous one on binding/nursing—has been extremely meaningful for me processing my own thoughts about pregnancy, parenting, and reproductive life planning as a nonbinary person. Your exploration of what it means to be out (or not) as nonbinary with pregnancy health care providers was especially meaningful. I can’t overstate how grateful I am that you’ve written and shared this here!