Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I find fun content from queer famous people on Instagram! Let’s rock and roll on the glorious day of Beyoncé’s birth!

I still believe celebrities should not have podcasts, despite loving this duo more than life itself!

Chrishell is so good at being this level of reality tv famous that I thought about watching the new season of Selling Sunset for like, a few seconds at least.

Just a GOAT with some goats.

Let’s just keep inviting Laurie to every major sporting event this year, okay?

Classically chic photo dump in my eyes!

One thing about Janelle? They be having FUN out here!

I feel as though Niecy receives more flowers in a week than most of us see in a lifetime!!

Nothing says vacation like “quick trip to emergency room!”

Whewwww this 2014 aesthetic is really something huh!!

Will I dip back into Nü New York, who can say! But I am loving the energy the ladies are bringing!!

I have no real feelings about this, as I was a teen who mostly watched dramas for moms, but Hilaire Burton’s hair is so important to me, it honestly could get me to tune in!

This plate is cracking me up — it looks so silly, and I love it!