No Filter: Tessa Thompson Said ‘Platonic Throuples Forever’

feature image by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I find fun content from queer famous people on Instagram! Let’s rock and roll on the glorious day of Beyoncé’s birth!

I still believe celebrities should not have podcasts, despite loving this duo more than life itself!

Chrishell is so good at being this level of reality tv famous that I thought about watching the new season of Selling Sunset for like, a few seconds at least.

Just a GOAT with some goats.

Let’s just keep inviting Laurie to every major sporting event this year, okay?

Classically chic photo dump in my eyes!

One thing about Janelle? They be having FUN out here!

I feel as though Niecy receives more flowers in a week than most of us see in a lifetime!!

Nothing says vacation like “quick trip to emergency room!”

Whewwww this 2014 aesthetic is really something huh!!

Will I dip back into Nü New York, who can say! But I am loving the energy the ladies are bringing!!

I have no real feelings about this, as I was a teen who mostly watched dramas for moms, but Hilaire Burton’s hair is so important to me, it honestly could get me to tune in!

This plate is cracking me up — it looks so silly, and I love it!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 299 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!