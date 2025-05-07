Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about what our favorite famous queers were up to, via their posts on Instagram! Let’s rock and certainly also roll!

It really makes you think, doesn’t it? That everyone who is cool and hot is also a Taurus?

This look, to me, screams “haven’t you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door” and that, I love!

Well I guess it IS better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality???

Thrilled for these two, as ever. Their vibes are always good!

What do you know! Another stunning hottie, another Taurus!

Honestly my favorite thing about Reneé might indeed be that she is such a member of the Hive? It’s so relatable!

This is..perfect to me. A Meg Popeyes??? What??

Hey could everyone stop cancelling Kehlani’s concerts cause she’s pro-Palestine? That would rock for me!

…not to make this about me, but I still haven’t decided if I am going the fully country route for my Cowboy Carter look!

At this point the Betts family IS Pride? Like they run this shit!

STILL my favorite look of the night! The pattern, the tailoring, the colors, the hair…slayed, ate, left no crumbs.

Well I like this dress more in photos than I did on the carpet, but still…shoulda been a suit, Meg!

I am conflicted by this as the face is BEAT to the gods, but…a brand on the cheek? A LV brand at that? Hmm. Lip is so good!

After partyyyyyy look! Love this skirt and this…fabric that is a top. And I can’t get enough of her in the red hair!!

Okay I can’t lie, I like this look MORE knowing Paul Tazewell designed it. Sorry, that’s my truth!

Speaking of, I am begging for more Paul and Thom Browne collabs cause this???? Is perfect!

Well WELL WELL! Another ding dang Taurus legend!

Hunter is simply too good at dressing for my liking!