Mini Crossword Made Pancakes

Excerpt Answer: A lab rat.
Before you go!
It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+!
Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 33 articles for us.
I struggled at first bc my initial impulse for 1 across turned out to belong in 5 down instead. But once I cleared that and focused on the down clues everything fell into place. ☺️
truly loving the jokes, thanks for the jokes <3
@revedeshautbois, ha! 100% same. i filled in 1 across thinking hmm, i’m not sure that’s the word i’d use for that. how satisfying for that to be resolved with a later clue!