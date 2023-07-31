Mini Crossword Is Staying Up Until 3am Tonight

Answer: Because she’s a keeper.
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 61 articles for us.
35 seconds! Puzzles are backkkk
Yay to the return of puzzles!
42 seconds! I’m so glad the puzzles are back!!
🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😍😍😍
Yay for the return of the puzzles! For some reason (probably reading almost all of the articles) the Autostraddle crosswords vibe with my brain way more than any others I have found.
It took me about two minutes. Welcome back!
love to begin the day with a [city, Ohio] reference!
Yay puzzles! I missed you, puzzles!
oh also love the subtle world cup reference in this headline
1 min 14 seconds :) welcome back crosswords!
Welcome back! I missed the puzzles AND the dad jokes.