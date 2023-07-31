Mini Crossword Is Staying Up Until 3am Tonight

By

Answer: Because she’s a keeper.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Rachel Fabi

Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.

Rachel has written 61 articles for us.

11 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!