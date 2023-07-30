Quiz: Which Fictional Queer Jock Are You?

By

It is the SUMMER OF GAY SPORT! WNBA, NWSL, World Cup! And you know what that means: queer jocks everywhere! Cliches are cliches for a reason. And so, I made you a little quiz so you can know in your heart which fictional queer jock you are. Please share your results in the comments!

Pick a 2023 Women's World Cup kit.(Required)
What's your workout jam?(Required)
Choose a team captain.(Required)
Which of these statements best describes you?(Required)
Who's your pregame fit icon?(Required)
What quote's on the motivational poster in your locker?(Required)
Which animal would you choose as your own personal mascot to fit your whole vibe?(Required)
You won! Where are you headed to celebrate?(Required)

