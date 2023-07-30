It is the SUMMER OF GAY SPORT! WNBA, NWSL, World Cup! And you know what that means: queer jocks everywhere! Cliches are cliches for a reason. And so, I made you a little quiz so you can know in your heart which fictional queer jock you are. Please share your results in the comments!
Quiz: Which Fictional Queer Jock Are You?
Why no Canada World Cup kit? The red and black maple leaf jersey design is amazing!