Mini Crossword for Irked Androids

I’m so excited to be part of the amazing team bringing crosswords to Autostraddle! As someone who has been accused by an anonymous commenter of planting “LGBTQ propaganda” in my mainstream puzzles, I think this is the right place for me. If you want to check out some of my other work, you can find my favorites at my free puzzle blog, the New Yorker, and the USA Today. Connect with me on Twitter here!
This was so fun! I play the NYT Mini most days and it was so much better to have a queer version :)
I’m slow at crosswords, so I’m sure that 2:45 is a slow time but I’m really excited and proud! How fun!!
58 seconds! for some reason 5 down gave me trouble lol
same
53 seconds!
36 seconds, but I only had the first horizontal clue—needed the vertical clues for the rest. Love this new addition to AS!
44 secs!
1 minute 11 seconds!
oh thank god i could actually do this one, the full one made me feel like a full dummy
32 seconds! These are so fun! I’m curious about what the scores mean!
33 seconds and a score of 310! are the scores related to wrong letters/skipped clues, or just time, or?
I was 26 seconds and also 310, so I guess it is not time-based as I had assumed…
Forgive my ignorance: when/in what did Cynthia Nixon portray Emily Dickinson?
1 minute 4 seconds! Heavily relied on the downs to help me get the acrosses!