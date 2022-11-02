Mini Crossword for Irked Androids

It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we're running out!

I’m so excited to be part of the amazing team bringing crosswords to Autostraddle! As someone who has been accused by an anonymous commenter of planting “LGBTQ propaganda” in my mainstream puzzles, I think this is the right place for me. If you want to check out some of my other work, you can find my favorites at my free puzzle blog , the New Yorker , and the USA Today . Connect with me on Twitter here !

brooke has written 1 article for us.