Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the best things happening on queer celebrity IG!

I, personally, am not getting over Rachel McAdams not showing up for like 99% of all things Mean Girls (2024) but showing up for this? Iconic, I fear!

Sorry but I love this!!

This fact has not left my mind for nigh on 24 hours!!! Wild!

I still couldn’t tell you a single thing about this podcast, but perhaps you would like to virtually see them and report back?

I’ll admit it — I’m fully baffled by this movie, and no, I have not done a second Google to learn more. It seems wrong to look into it. I feel like I should be waiting for more information to just…come to me, as if by magic? Updates sure to come!

Maximizing a joint slay!!

Cuuuuuuuties!!!

Après ski is frankly the only part of skiing I’d be into.

I’ll be brave and admit that even though words are literally my job, I am terrible at Bananagrams and find it quite hard!

Gillian kindly reminding us that she in fact crushed the carpet this season. And to think there is more to come!

This is so sweeeeet I love friends and gay friends!