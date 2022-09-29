I had a really gorgeous day today that involved Apple Cider and buying all the Pumpkin Spice things from Trader Joe’s that I could have. I’m wishing you similar fall peace this weekend (and if you are in the path of Hurricane Ian or any of this worldwide epic flooding, I’m wishing you safety on top of that).

Queer as in F*ck You

I love this. I love it so much. I love it with everything I have.

Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl shit.https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb pic.twitter.com/b8sSO9oiba — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resoures Site For The Hot Girls. Megan thee Stallion, who’s been open in the past about her own depression, especially following the death of her mother and her survival of domestic abuse situation, has started a mental health resources site that’s directed for her fans. And sure, on its face, a lot of celebrities have done similar ventures, but mental health care is still rarely talked about in Black women’s communities and we know that for bisexuals in particular, there are statistically high rates of depression. When you put those two things together, what Megan is doing in this moment, the small ways that she’s taking mental health care and giving it life in the language of her communities? Whew. Here’s the site directly: Bad Bitches Have Bad Days, Too.

These Are the 20 Queer and Trans Youth Changing the World (GLAAD’s 20 under 20!)

Alex Scott Opens Up About Falling in Love With Ex-lionesses and Arsenal Teammate. “BBC sports presenter and pundit Alex Scott recalls a past love affair with England’s second-highest goalscorer and former Arsenal Ladies player Kelly Smith.”

What’s So Scary About a Transgender Child? “Stop worrying about what happens if we let kids transition. Worry about what happens if we don’t.” by Emily St. James for Vox

Georgia Lawmaker Comes Out as Nonmonogamous: ‘I’m in Love With Two Wonderful People.’ “Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari, the first queer Muslim person to be elected in Georgia, has two partners, and the three of them plan to build a family.”

Saw This, Thought of You

Vibrating Butt Toys Are Exactly What Chess Needs. I’m gonna go with… yes.

How to Help Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Ok so I didn’t know that there was going to be an Interview with the Vampire tv show? How did I miss this? And it’s! going to be! gay! ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Offers a Dark and Delicious Revision To A Familiar Story

Instagram Food Is Having a Vibe Shift

Political Snacks

Pakistan’s Biblical Floods and the Case for Climate Reparations “Isn’t it time for rich nations to pay the communities that they have helped to drown?” Yes. Yes, it really fucking is.