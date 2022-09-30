Five Outfits To Make You Look Like a 70’s R&B Album Cover

Nostalgia for the 70s will probably never go away. Let’s face it, the music, the fashion, the bad Black artists of this time, it was truly remarkable. And also probably very hard to live through, but if we’re just talking aesthetics, wow it was a winner.

The 70s was a time when good music wasn’t hard to come by. Maybe during that time, there was a racist backlash against genres like disco, but that music still goes crazy TO THIS DAY. Iconic music comes with, you guessed it, iconic album covers.

I’m talking Marvin Gaye, I’m talking Labelle, I’m talking Teddy Pendergrass.

These outfits are for when you want to embody that sense of cool and sexy that we associate with that era. So squeeze into something a little tight, unbutton a few buttons and get ready to dive in.

An Outfit for channeling the spirit of Marvin Gaye (I Want You)

An outfit for pulling a Teddy Pendergrass (Teddy)

An outfit for being a Perfect Angel like Minnie Riperton (Perfect Angel)

An outfit for calling on the vibes of LaBelle (Nightbirds)

An outfit for being as bold as Aretha (Spirit in the Dark)