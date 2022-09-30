We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Five Outfits To Make You Look Like a 70’s R&B Album Cover

By

Nostalgia for the 70s will probably never go away. Let’s face it, the music, the fashion, the bad Black artists of this time, it was truly remarkable. And also probably very hard to live through, but if we’re just talking aesthetics, wow it was a winner.

The 70s was a time when good music wasn’t hard to come by. Maybe during that time, there was a racist backlash against genres like disco, but that music still goes crazy TO THIS DAY. Iconic music comes with, you guessed it, iconic album covers.

I’m talking Marvin Gaye, I’m talking Labelle, I’m talking Teddy Pendergrass.

These outfits are for when you want to embody that sense of cool and sexy that we associate with that era. So squeeze into something a little tight, unbutton a few buttons and get ready to dive in.

An Outfit for channeling the spirit of Marvin Gaye (I Want You)

Marvin Gaye's I Want You album
Photo 1: A relaxed velvet buttondown. Photo 2: Purpley corduroy Pants. Photo 3: Pale pink patent heels.
1. Relaxed Velvet Buttondown ($130)
2. Corduroy Pants ($110)
3. Patent heels ($46)

An outfit for pulling a Teddy Pendergrass (Teddy)

Teddy album by Teddy Pendergrass
Photo 1: A white buttondown. Photo 2: A suit in pale pink. Photo 3: A pair of red pumps. Photo 4: A dark red pocket square.
1. White Buttondown ($40)
2. Blush Suit ($84)
3. Red Heels ($49)
4. Pocket Square ($25)

An outfit for being a Perfect Angel like Minnie Riperton (Perfect Angel)

Perfect Angel album by Minnie Riperton
Photo 1: A pair of denim overalls. Photo 2: White sneakers.
1. Denim Overalls ($30)
2. White Sneakers ($26)

An outfit for calling on the vibes of LaBelle (Nightbirds)

Nightbirds album by Labelle
Photo 1: A blue bubble crop top. Photo 2: Wide leg print pants.
1. Blue Bubble Blouse ($6)
2. Wide Leg Print Pant ($160)

An outfit for being as bold as Aretha (Spirit in the Dark)

Spirit in the Dark album by Aretha Franklin
Photo 1: A black and white geometric patterned v-neck sweater. Photo 2: A midi length wrap leather skirt. Photo 3: A pair of black pumps.
1. V-Neck Sweater ($80)
2. Wrap Front Leather Skirt ($90)
3. Black Pumps ($160)
Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

danijanae

Dani Janae is a poet and writer based out of Pittsburgh, PA. When she's not writing love poems for unavailable women, she's watching horror movies, hanging with her tarantula, and eating figs. Follow Dani Janae on Twitter and on Instagram.

danijanae has written 116 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!