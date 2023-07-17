Happy Women’s World Cup Kick-Off Week to all who celebrate! We’ve obviously got a full list of the soccer gays coming at you, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Okay Nike’s Megan Rapinoe World Cup ad is not only one of the coolest sports animes I have ever seen in my entire life; it’s also G A Y. There’s a whole thing with an animated Sue Bird lying on the beach gazing at a Sailor Moon-y Rapinoe playing the keytar. THE KEYTAR. Also, the Nike logo fades into a rainbow in the intro and that’s rad as heck too!

+ We have received official confirmation from Deadloch writer Kate McCartney that she’s queer! (This made me laugh out loud for real. Thank you, Kate!)

+ Orange Is the New Black signaled the rot inside the streaming economy.

+ Padma Lakshmi added her voice to the Top Chef family congratulation Kristen Kish on her new hosting role.

+ Eight comedians define the meaning of “queer hack.”

+ Keke Palmer is the internet’s sweetheart.

+ Bravo celebrates Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ 20th anniversary with a special marathon.

+ Jess Rothschild made a six-episode podcast about the gay gay gay history of Fire Island and it features Margaret Cho and Joel Kim Booster. Jess told me: “I am really trying to break the stereotype that Fire Island is relentlessly cis, white, gay men. I have at least 3 women in each episode, many sharing the Black and trans experience there.”

+ New music from Troye Sivan, Reneé Rapp, PVRIS and more in this week’s Queer Jams of the Week from Billboard.

+ The Legend of Zelda has always been queer.

+ Clowns announce new album Endless, release video for “Bisexual Awakening.”

+ When did Demon Slayer come out?