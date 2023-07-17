Happy Women’s World Cup Kick-Off Week to all who celebrate! We’ve obviously got a full list of the soccer gays coming at you, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix!
+ Okay Nike’s Megan Rapinoe World Cup ad is not only one of the coolest sports animes I have ever seen in my entire life; it’s also G A Y. There’s a whole thing with an animated Sue Bird lying on the beach gazing at a Sailor Moon-y Rapinoe playing the keytar. THE KEYTAR. Also, the Nike logo fades into a rainbow in the intro and that’s rad as heck too!
+ We have received official confirmation from Deadloch writer Kate McCartney that she’s queer! (This made me laugh out loud for real. Thank you, Kate!)
+ Orange Is the New Black signaled the rot inside the streaming economy.
+ Padma Lakshmi added her voice to the Top Chef family congratulation Kristen Kish on her new hosting role.
+ Eight comedians define the meaning of “queer hack.”
+ Keke Palmer is the internet’s sweetheart.
+ Bravo celebrates Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ 20th anniversary with a special marathon.
+ Jess Rothschild made a six-episode podcast about the gay gay gay history of Fire Island and it features Margaret Cho and Joel Kim Booster. Jess told me: “I am really trying to break the stereotype that Fire Island is relentlessly cis, white, gay men. I have at least 3 women in each episode, many sharing the Black and trans experience there.”
+ New music from Troye Sivan, Reneé Rapp, PVRIS and more in this week’s Queer Jams of the Week from Billboard.
+ The Legend of Zelda has always been queer.
+ Clowns announce new album Endless, release video for “Bisexual Awakening.”
+ When did Demon Slayer come out?
I’d like to see Autostraddle post a roundtable/article about trans bans in sport in light of some of the recent news & the way things are going. Cycling’s governing body said, that trans men can compete with men, but trans women can’t compete with women. Total fucking BS. https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/uci-bans-transgender-women-from-competing-in-womens-category/?fbclid=PAAaa7c_n3hhqCaC4aU_LM6HP9_nn9Wy4wKyWyILC8yu9fw38LKmyrS4ZNGa8_aem_ATbB_aS567Iy-CH1pcecjQv8I6OteDj9oc_zVsj_Io3IlbMIE2g9z1K4rfDuS4KmEuI
This article was a worthy read. https://www.aquickbrownfox.com/blog/2023/7/15/banning-transgender-athletes-is-not-helping-us-in-any-way
Thanks for including the “Finding Fire Island” pod in the roundup, Heather! I think everyone will love episode 2, focused on CHERRY GROVE – the known lesbian/trans/nonbinary destination for NYC queers! On all pod platforms now :)