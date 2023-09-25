Pop Culture Fix: Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT With Sue Bird by Her Side

Feature image photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

I got some apple cider donuts at the farmer’s market this weekend! I wish I could share them with you! But here’s a Pop Culture Fix, which is not quite but almost as good? (No it’s not, but still! I made it for you!)

+ Megan Rapinoe played her last game for the USWNT yesterday and was honored with cheers and hugs and trophies and tears and a smooch from her wifey Sue Bird. Fans cheered her in person and at home. Over at OutSports: Megan Rapinoe takes pride in having pushed LGBTQ rights as she makes USWNT farewell. And at The Athletic: Megan Rapinoe from those who know her: “She makes the tough times easier for everybody.” Thank you for everything, Megan Rapinoe! See you and Sue at the WNBA Finals!

+ WGA & AMPTP reach tentative agreement to end writers strike! Related: LeVar Burton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mark Hamill, and many more celebrate strike-ending deal!

+ An update on last week’s story: Angelica Ross has receipts.

+ The story behind Friends’ banned lesbian wedding episode, almost 28 years on.

+ Heartstopper’s repeated clarification of Nick’s bisexuality is more important than it seems.

+ Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Ice Spice: LGBTQ rappers are queering hip-hop like never before.

+ The sexiest queer horror movies of all time.

+ Mean Girls musical movie now will premiere in theaters, not Paramount+.

+ Shonda Rhimes and Lena Waithe will be honored at a Human Rights Campaign national dinner.

+ Troye Sivan, 070 Shake, Chappell Roan, and more land on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week.

