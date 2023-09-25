Feature image photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF
I got some apple cider donuts at the farmer’s market this weekend! I wish I could share them with you! But here’s a Pop Culture Fix, which is not quite but almost as good? (No it’s not, but still! I made it for you!)
+ Megan Rapinoe played her last game for the USWNT yesterday and was honored with cheers and hugs and trophies and tears and a smooch from her wifey Sue Bird. Fans cheered her in person and at home. Over at OutSports: Megan Rapinoe takes pride in having pushed LGBTQ rights as she makes USWNT farewell. And at The Athletic: Megan Rapinoe from those who know her: “She makes the tough times easier for everybody.” Thank you for everything, Megan Rapinoe! See you and Sue at the WNBA Finals!
+ WGA & AMPTP reach tentative agreement to end writers strike! Related: LeVar Burton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mark Hamill, and many more celebrate strike-ending deal!
+ An update on last week’s story: Angelica Ross has receipts.
+ The story behind Friends’ banned lesbian wedding episode, almost 28 years on.
+ Heartstopper’s repeated clarification of Nick’s bisexuality is more important than it seems.
+ Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Ice Spice: LGBTQ rappers are queering hip-hop like never before.
+ The sexiest queer horror movies of all time.
+ Mean Girls musical movie now will premiere in theaters, not Paramount+.
+ Shonda Rhimes and Lena Waithe will be honored at a Human Rights Campaign national dinner.
+ Troye Sivan, 070 Shake, Chappell Roan, and more land on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week.
Thanks for the Teen Vogue article. Me (and my inner bi teenager) really loved how Nick’s coming out was handled on Heartstopper.