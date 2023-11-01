Pop Culture Fix: This “Mean Girls” Cast Reunion Short Film Is Brought To You By Wal-Mart

Lindsay Lohan and the Mean Girls Cast Reunite For Wal-Mart Black Friday Advertisement

Get in b*tches we are going shopping at Wal-Mart! Today, Lindsay Lohan and her castmates got a little bit of gold in their stocking as Lohan tweeted out a new short film advertisement produced by noted indie production studio “Wal-Mart,” who are apparently looking to advertise the fact that they are rolling out Black Friday deals on a day (November 8th) that is not, in fact, Black Friday. Watch out A24!

This short sees the girls back at North Shore High School in various capacities — like Lindsay Lohan is a guidance counselor and Gretchen Weiner is a stage Mom. It’s sort of like the Saved by the Bell reboot except much shorter. The advertisement features appearances by Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese. Unfortunately, Lizzy Caplan is nowhere to be found and obviously Rachel McAdams is a notable absence.

People Magazine got the ultimate exclusive on how the cast felt about getting paid a lot of money by Wal-Mart to be in a commercial, and believe it or not, the feelings were positive all-around:

Lindsay Lohan: “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

Lacey Chabert: “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay and it was so much fun getting to reminisce and be together again.”

Daniel Franzese: “It was great working with old friends again for this new Walmart commercial. Being reunited around this campaign feels really special. What better time to get together than right before the holidays.”

Honestly though — truly genius marketing, I hope the millennial who pitched this concept wins an award, and I hope everybody who works in every Wal-Mart everywhere gets a raise this holiday season!

Other Pop Culture stories for your day:

+ The Radical Queer Horniness Of ‘While The Men Are Away’: “Almost every episode features scenes of Frankie and Gwen enjoying lesbian sex — something relatively radical for an Australian series. The camera doesn’t shy away. No door closes for the viewer to be pulled swiftly away and we never cut to another scene right as things get going.”

+ Meet drag star Taylor Sheesh, the Philippines’ answer to Swiftie mania

+ Trans writer and model Geena Rocero is Glamour’s woman of the year

+ Drag queen Christian musical artist Flamy Grant Sang ‘Cock’ on Their Album and The Grammys Bounced Them Out of Their Category

+ Chrishell Stause Says 3 Selling Sunset Cast Members Accused Her of Being ‘Mean’ to Get Storylines

+ Annette Bening Warns “You Do Not Want to Make This Momma Mad” At GLSEN Benefit Supporting LGBTQ Students

+ We Are Not Necessarily Happy’: Doom Patrol Showrunner Gets Candid on Series Ending Decision

+ 100+ LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Ate & Left No Crumbs This Halloween

+ Country music has always been queer…seriously