New Lucy Dacus Video “Best Guess” Is Full of Hot Mascs

Lucy Dacus’ last solo album Home Video is one of my favorite albums ever. Filled with pained nostalgia, these songs reflected on closeted queer youth, fractured familial relationships, and getting out while leaving others behind. But after reuniting with boygenius, going on a tour filled with joyous makeouts, and falling in love with one of her bandmates, Dacus is back with a very different picture of queerness.

Her first new single “Ankles” was a sexy and romantic bop with a Portrait of a Lady on Fire-inspired music video co-starring Havana Rose Liu. And now she’s here with another very gay music video even more likely to take over the gay internet.

We knew we were in for something good when Dacus announced on TikTok that she was looking for hot mascs. And the excitement only doubled when images were released yesterday of Dacus in a suit alongside other famous queers like Towa Bird, Naomi McPherson, and ER Fightmaster. Well now the video has been released and it does not disappoint!

The lyrics to the song — I love your body/I love your mind/They will change/So will mine/But you are my best guess/At the future — are a swoon-worthy message to Julien Baker. But in the context of the video with a wide-range of mascs hanging out, arm-wrestling, playing poker, playing pool, and, yes, kissing, it also becomes a broader message about loving someone through change. Is Lucy a femme with heart eyes for this room of mascs/her masc or is she also a masc? Queer discourse often wants people to fit neatly into label categories and I love that this is both a celebration of masc identity while also an acknowledgment of its fluidity.

When recently asked about her pronouns on Gaydar, Dacus said with a smile, “How dare you ask?” Part of being a queer person in love is understanding that you and your partner(s) are very likely to change. Pronouns, body parts, fashion, labels. To love someone fully is to love these changes. It’s true of all relationships — last time I checked straight cis people change too — but queer people, at our best, are more likely to embrace these changes.

These blurred identity lines are paired with blurred relationship lines. Dacus and Baker started as friends and bandmates before falling in romantic love and this video captures that as well. A bunch of bros hanging out doesn’t have to be romantic or sexy, but it sure can be!

Lucy Dacus’ album Forever Is a Feeling comes out on March 28.