Here’s Where You Can Watch the Movies That Inspired “Love Lies Bleeding”

Like many cinephiles around the world, I love Letterboxd. And I love the interviews Letterboxd’s journalists do with cast and crew. Asking people their four favorite films or the films that inspired their work isn’t just a fun opportunity to pass judgment on people’s tastes — it’s also a way to introduce people to movies they may have never seen! In fact, much of my early film education was thanks to Martin Scorsese‘s commitment to frequently discussing his favorite films and which films inspired his work. 

Their latest video finds Mia Lee Vicino interviewing Love Lies Bleeding director Rose Glass and stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian about the movies that Glass assigned the actors before filming. This eclectic selection of five films makes perfect sense for anyone who has seen Love Lies Bleeding. And if you loved that film, you should check these out!

Showgirls (dir. Paul Verhoeven, 1995)

A close up of Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Rivera in Showgirls

Watch on The Criterion Channel

Showgirls is having a moment! Just this week the film screened at the Academy Museum and star Elizabeth Berkley thanked the LGBTQ community for understanding the film when no one else did. It’s also a perfect companion for Love Lies Bleeding due to its over-the-top tone, ambitious main characters, and bursts of sex and violence.

Crash (dir. David Cronenberg, 1996)

James Spader and Deborah Kara Unger lie by a crashed car in Crash

Watch on the Internet Archive

Since it’s not streaming on any official services, I recommend buying the excellent Criterion Blu-Ray edition. But if you need a test drive first, the film is available for free on the Internet Archive. David Cronenberg’s masterful adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s novel is about a group of people who get turned on by car crashes. Blurring the lines between eroticism and frigidity, this steel cold work is one of Cronenberg’s very best.

Saturday Night Fever (dir. John Badham, 1977)

John Travolta dances in dark lighting in Saturday Night Fever

Watch on Paramount+

Best known for John Travolta and “Stayin’ Alive,” Kristen Stewart points out that the film is actually much darker than its reputation. Like Stewart before working on Love Lies Bleeding, I haven’t seen this since I was a teenager, and I’m so curious to revisit it as an adult. Sometimes films are obscure, because no one has heard of them, but other times they’re obscure, because they’re so popular they get turned into cultural artifacts far removed from their substance.

The Night Porter (dir. Liliana Cavani, 1974)

Charlotte Rampling performs shirtless in suspenders wearing an SS hat

Watch on Max

While Charlotte Rampling certainly looks hot in short hair and suspenders, take a closer look at the poster and you’ll see she’s also wearing an SS hat. Rampling plays a Holocaust survivor who years later encounters the Nazi who tortured her in a concentration camp. Pushing the boundaries of BDSM, Liliana Cavani’s most famous work is a kinky, unpleasant, and worthwhile film.

A Snake of June (dir. Shinya Tsukamoto, 2002)

Asuka Kurosawa in shadowy blue lighting

Watch on Kanopy

This is the only film on the list I haven’t seen and I’m so excited to change that! Shinya Tsukamoto is the visionary director behind Testuo: The Iron Man and if that film is any indication this is sure to be a weird, challenging, and horny cinematic experience. You can access Kanopy with most library cards and I’m always so delighted by all the gems of cinema hidden within their collection. Let’s all watch this 77 minute movie and then meet back here to discuss, yeah?

And check out the video of Glass, Stewart, and O’Brian discussing the films below!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 495 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!