Kristen Stewart’s stardom may have begun as a hetero lover of vampires and werewolves. But her producing career is starting as a hunter of ghosts. The trailer for Living For the Dead is here and it confirms that “Kristen Stewart ghost hunting show” is not something we made up in a peak pandemic fever dream.

While narrated by Stewart and produced by her new production company, it’s not totally accurate to call this reality series from the creators of Queer Eye, the Kristen Stewart ghost hunting show. The movie star will not be the one actually venturing into these haunted houses so lets credit the ghost hunters doing the work! With a cast of queers ranging in identities and specialties — tarot, witch, tech, you know the expected stuff — Living For the Dead looks to add a spooky edge to the inspirational reality TV genre.

From a clown motel to a Vegas strip club, these paranormal investigators are looking to heal undead trauma all over the country. And who better to heal trauma than a bunch of queers?? Straight people who don’t discuss their deepest wounds on a first date never had any business trying to speak to ghosts. Leave that to us. How can you address spectral pain if you don’t even know the sun sign of who — or what — you’re dealing with? Seances and mediums and generally anything and everything occult is queer culture and now we have proof. Reality television proof.

And, hey, if you’re disappointed the Kristen Stewart ghost hunting show doesn’t have Stewart interacting with any actual ghosts, you can always check out her performance in Personal Shopper. From arthouse cinema to reality TV, Kristen Stewart is giving us the gay ghost representation we deserve.

Living For the Dead premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, October 18.