No Filter: Liv Hewson Is Happy To Be Gay on Television

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where we look at what the famous queers on Instagram have been up to! Fun, right? Let’s party.

Jasmin said HARD launch and you know what, I love it. Bring back tradition!

Meanwhile, her co-star Liv, is just happy to be gay and at the GLAAD Awards.

Quite LITERALLY a slay for a queen???

I think Chrishell is never going to get over not crushing the glambot, I think it will haunt her for the rest of her days.

This is, as the kids say, a mood.

First of all: yes to the message here. Second: yes to this look, also.

The more people who are ru-vealed to have been at Paris Hilton’s birthday, the more questions I have.

This use of this Dune quote made me actually giggle, Laurie GETS it.

I understand that serving a look is the goal here, but it is kind of amusing to post about the love of your life and post the most serious faces I have ever seen, no??

Hello to my biological parents who literally raised me!!!! Can’t believe I missed the family portrait!

I am always like “no way being famous is worth it” and then someone goes to Sesame Street and I think…maybe??

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 277 articles for us.

