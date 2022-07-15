So You Want To Go To The Beach

Hello and welcome back to “So You Want To…”the column where I give you lewks and suggestions for events, vibes, and sometimes even fictional romance characters! Usually I have some sort of bug in my bonnet, some event or style I think it would be fun to shop for, but this month, I am bringing you a selection of items ripped from the headlines of my very own life! I have been on… a lot of vacations this month, mostly the kinds that involve a beach house with a prominently placed hose to rinse your feet of sand. A brag, I know, but consider that I was laid off in May, I get to be a beach going dilettante for a bit!

One thing I have gotten down over these last few weeks is the ideal packing list for trips such as these. You know, the ones where you aren’t really doing anything, just reading a ton of romance novels between dips in the ocean and playing board games while drinking wine at night. It’s the kind of trip that I used to have trouble packing for, because I usually ended up forgetting the stuff I actually wanted. So I am bringing my hard earned knowledge to you! This will mark the first time this column is mostly comprised of things I truly own, not just me wistfully online shopping. Let’s get to it!

Travel Outfits

Due to my proximity to the glamorous New Jersey shore, my travel outfits have been pretty low key these last few weeks. But as I pack for my… second to last journey of the summer, one that will involve airport travel, I am leaning into my favorite travel outfit: the jumpsuit. It’s one single piece of clothing, so it requires almost no thinking, and I can toss a chambray in my bag for when I undoubtedly get cold on the plane. White Keds (with socks! I cannot abide being barefoot as I head through security!) are the prefect easy on easy off shoe. And if separates are more your thing, the incredibly classic light wash jeans and a black t-shirt is still the perfect casual but pulled together look for say, a quick weekend trip to New York to see Into The Woods.

Hang Time Outfits

So you’ve made it to the beach, you are coming back from a day of sun and sand, you take a shower (is there any better shower than the post beach shower?) and now it’s time to have dinner, drink some wine and maybe playing a rousing board game. I have been living in these Old Navy cropped tank tops and bike shorts from Aerie. The shorts have a POCKET that fits a phone! Extremely helpful! There is no better time than now for a whimsical pop culture t shirt, and I always have a super basic tank dress for the days when I am too sun drunk (and, let’s be honest, drunk drunk) to put on two pieces of clothing.

Beach Shoes

Since I covered swimsuits in a previous edition of this column, let’s talk shoes for the beach! Yes, you could commit to the bit and wander down the dunes in your various Docs and Converse, I have seen many a beach queer do just that this summer. But come on, who wants to get the sand out of a sneaker, and who wants to put on a Doc after a day in the sand?

My best friend swears by her Tevas, she’s got some janky former gynmast ankles and finds the sand hard to navigate without some serious support. I know Crocs are THEE shoe for many beach goers, though I tend to find them a little annoying and clunky? I was intrigued to see Addias has updated their classic slides with some fun colors! I have a bit of former swimmer truama when it comes to Adidas pool slides, I feel like I am back a meet and stressed about cutting time. For me, it’s the Birkenstock Arizona, they’re some kind of plastic, waterproof, and come in a ton of fun colors. The ideal beach shoe imo!

Essentials to Remember

Maybe I am just an airhead, but I have gone to beach so many times and just… forgotten? That it gets cold sometimes? And look, I am a huge proponent of buying a location themed sweatshirt, but sometimes I just wish I had pair of sweats and a hoodie in my bag. I corrected this oversight this year with these loose and breezy joggers and a cropped zip up hoodie from Old Navy, they are both perfect and I love them. The other thing I always wish I had? A ding dang robe! Not only is a robe helpful transitional wear from the shower, but they make pretty decent cover ups!

A Nice Dinner? Why Not!

There is always one night where no one feels like cooking, and it’s the perfect night to catch the sunset over the bay and chow down on a burger. The beach bar is a funny place, one where you don’t really need to get dressed up per se, but you want to feel slightly more put together. I have not bought this striped button up… yet, but it feels rather likely it will come with me to my final beach trip come August. I do have these Atheta linen pants in not one but two colors, and they are the perfect pants for a slightly dressy restaurant trip. And you are simply never going to go wrong with a black jean or a black maxi dress — you can dress them up or down, they are staples for a reason!