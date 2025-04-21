Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Got MARRIED

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage via Getty Image

It seems like only yesterday that I had to drop everything I was doing at work to write about Kristen Stewart getting engaged to Dylan Meyer, but apparently I have no concept of time, because the Autostraddle archives tell me that was actually over three years ago!!!! Well, now here I am dropping everything I was doing at work to share a sweet little update: They did it! They got gay married! They had a tiny, adorable wedding ceremony at their home on April 20. And no, sadly, Guy Fieri did not officiate despite Kristen Stewart expressing her wishes for him to do so when she announced her engagement on Howard Stern’s podcast in 2021. Maybe he was simply booked and busy, because he was down!

According to E!, Kristen and Dylan snagged their marriage license at the LA courthouse last Tuesday and then had a small ceremony at home. Attendees included Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis. Beyond that, there aren’t many details! TMZ published some creeper pap’d shots, and the two looked casual for the occasion, Dylan in a sheer white top and skirt with a black bow in her high ponytail and Kristen in maybe a gray linen set? Who cares what they wore! They looked so happy and in love, and I love that they opted for something small/casual.

The two started dating in 2019, and Kristen Stewart famously told Dylan she loved her just two weeks into the relationship; Kristen almost immediately (as in, less than a year later) declared she was ready to marry her; they got engaged two years later; and now three years and some change after that engagement, they’re lawfully wed! That’s an extremely truncated version of their timeline, but we’ve also got you covered with a full Kristen Stewart relationship timeline.

Congrats to Kristen and Dylan! I hope you’re still working on that stoner girl comedy together! Getting gay married on 4/20 is a promising sign of what we can expect with that particular project.

It was apparently a busy week for celesbian marriage certificates at the LA courthouse…Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman got legally married there on April 11, following their theatrical Las Vegas ceremony in March. Four days later, Dylan and Kristen secured their marriage license. Congrats to ALL the famous gay newlyweds in Los Angeles!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1011 articles for us.

2 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!