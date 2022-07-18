One of my favorite things about having any kind of weather in New York City is how everyone acts like they’ve never experienced weather before. Like, “Is that THUNDER?” was trending on Twitter this morning at 5:30 am because it was storming here. You bean brains know it’s thunder! It’s still thunder even in New York City! It never fails to delight me. A special thank you to Valerie Anne for lovingly curating last week’s Pop Culture Fixes in my absence. She is just the best.

+ So I don’t know a whole lot about JoJo Siwa besides the fact that she did Disney, is gay, and has an absolute passion for life that I am drawn to like Chester to Cheetos. But then! This weekend! She played in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and I felt a kinship with her that I rarely experience with celebrities. In her first at-bat, she stepped up to the plate against Quavo, and with perfect form, sent an absolute zinger flying over the head of the left fielder. And my god, her face when she took off running. She wanted that inside-the-park homer so bad. She was gritting her teeth, arms flying, alternative lifestyle haircut whizzing behind her like a kite. She held up at third for a quick sec, and then decided “no fuck it” and turned that corner with the force of a lesbian tornado. SHE PUSHED THE BASE COACH OUT OF HER WAY. And then she slid on home — safe! What a glorious dyke!

I still can’t believe one day I’ll have to tell my grandchildren all the sicko stories and one of them being a JoJo Siwa inside the park home run pic.twitter.com/Gf5rV1pu7H — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 17, 2022

+ She’s so proud! 🥺

+ Check out the Black American Sign Language representation in Craig of the Creek. This is huge and I cannot wait to watch and — once again — cartoons doing actual diversity storytelling better than anyone.

+ The Daily Beast would like to speak further on that Kim Cattrall lesbian sex scene on Queer as Folk.

+ The BBC is considering finding a new co-production partner to continue making Gentleman Jack.

+ The Sims is getting gayer.

+ Yasmin Finney confirms her Doctor Who character will be trans.

+ The Handmaid’s Tale looking bleak as ever in season five!

+ The Danish drama Borgen lets girlbosses fail — and that’s a good thing.

+ Ms. Marvel has guts: How Disney+’s superhero explored family trauma and India’s Partition.

+ San Diego Comic-Con 2022: all the best panels, trailers, and news to watch out for. “San Diego Comic-Con’s back with a vengeance” is the tagline, and Covid sure will be too when it’s all said and done! (That’s just me; that’s not part of the story.)

+ And here’s an adorable first clip of Billy Porter’s upcoming rom-com, Anything’s Possible.