Buried deep in my archives, there are two emails that I particularly treasure. Sent and received three and a half years apart, they bookend a time in my life where literally everything changed.

The first one, sent with shaking hands in 2013, is an email to the counseling program at my local LGBTQ center, asking for help.

The second is an unexpected email from Laneia Jones in 2017, asking me, an Autostraddle reader and prolific commenter, if I would like to take over the Comment Awards.

***

When I tell people now that I was closeted for over a decade, it sounds throwaway, somehow easy.But when I really make myself remember, when I get myself back to that place — it was like living on the moon. It was like watching life happen on the other side of thick glass. It was like needing food, and eating a pile of smooth, round stones instead. It was almost a life.

Each day, things got just a little bit heavier, and as I neared 30, it got to be too much. And so I asked for help. Stonewall paired me with a therapist, a lovely woman who I mostly stared at, crying, in her tiny office just above the Birkenstock store. She’d pass me a box of tissues and ask me questions I couldn’t answer, questions I didn’t want to answer, and then I’d go home, and I’d go online.

It was while I was in therapy, for what my therapist and I called “it,” because I couldn’t say the word gay out loud, that I found Autostraddle.

At a time when I was profoundly scared of being judged and pigeonholed by straight people and queer people alike, Autostraddle was the first queer space I ever found that told me, in no uncertain terms, that there was no wrong way to be myself. I’d always been a lurker, but now I signed up — I called myself Queer Girl — and I started commenting here and there. As I struggled to find the words to say “I’m gay” in my therapist’s office, as I wondered if I would ever be able to come out to my loved ones, at Autostraddle, I was safe. So I poured my heart out. I started commenting every day. Every day I was able to show up somewhere and learn and read and see people I knew and say it, in a million different ways: this is who I am.

By the time Laneia emailed me three years later, I was out to everyone. I was dating. I’d had some amazing first kisses. I’d had my heart broken at least once. And I’d been to A-Camp! I had a group chat full of queer friends who knew real things about me, and liked me all the same. By the time Laneia emailed me, I could breathe. I could see my future ahead of me, full of people who knew the real me. A future full of love. For the first time in over a decade, I was living a real life.

Being a part of the Autostraddle community? It got me there.

Having a space to read and learn, to feel safe and seen, was profoundly important to me during my journey. And now, after so many queer spaces and indie media sites have closed, it’s clear that we need to actively support the communities that matter to us. We need the many voices and perspectives that Autostraddle publishes. We need to preserve our history. We need to make space for an evolving and sustainable future. And we need your support to do that.

Earlier this year, Autostraddle’s Editor In Chief, Carmen, asked me what I would do for Autostraddle if there were unlimited funds to do it. I thought of the first time I showed up in the comments, eyes puffy from therapy, typing things I wouldn’t be able to say out loud for years. I thought of the first time I went to A-Camp and saw 400 queer people sitting around one camp fire, rosy with expectation and firelight, and thought: if only everyone could see how fucking beautiful we are. “I’m not sure what I’d write,” I told Carmen. “I just want to show everyone we’re here.”

We’re here. We’re still here. And we’re fucking beautiful.

Love,

Darcy

(Queer Girl)

