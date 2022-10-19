You know the best feeling in the world, friends? I know you’re thinking like “being hugged by someone you love” or “smelling a puppy’s breath/human baby’s head” or “the inside of a new sweatshirt.” But actually it’s: when your migraine medicine kicks in! Which it just did for me, and now I am going to take a nap! Here’s your mid-week Pop Culture Fix!

+ Rebel Wilson fuels engagement rumors after wearing massive diamond ring to various events. This write up is such a hoot: Rebel Wilson has continued to fuel speculation that she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma after sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand. The latest outing for the sparkler came at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Pitch Perfect star’s ring bling on the notable finger was hard to miss as she posed for photos at the glitzy event.” RING BLING ON THE NOTABLE FINGER.

+ Let’s go down the rabbit hole of Taylor Swift conspiracy theories: “The Lavender Haze debacle isn’t the first time Swift has gotten Gaylors’ hopes up only to dash them at the last minute. In the lead-up to announcing her 2019 album Lover, Swift took to dressing in rainbows (the symbol of gay pride!) and declared she had a big announcement to come on April 26 (Lesbian Visibility Day!). She announced the album in an interview with Robin Roberts (known lesbian!). In the music video for the album’s second single, ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ she donned a wig in the colors of the bisexual flag and sang about gay pride.”

+ Ashley Nicole Black is leaving A Black Lady Sketch Show. We will, of course, be following her wherever she goes!

+ Days of Our Lives features first threesome scene since moving from broadcast TV.

+ Sister Wives: Kody and Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown comes out as bisexual.

+ Hayley Kiyoko is releasing a YA novel to go along with her gay anthem, “Girls Like Girls.”

+ Megan, the creepy robot from the M3GAN trailer, is an instant queer icon.

+ Queer lives are not side quests. Okay this is THE best breakdown I have ever seen about LGBTQ representation and its effects on The Culture. There’s even charts! If my brain and Riese’s brain made a whole new brain, this is what it would create and publish.

+ Animated shows are leading the way for LGBTQ+ representation—but will that continue?

+ Queer actor Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in The Crown, says Diana “was queer in many ways.”

+ The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ season two trailer is here!

+ Blue Jean, the searing lesbian drama exploring life under Thatcher.

+ Neil Gaiman has confirmed those Velma/Hot Dog Water theories from the 2010 Scooby-Doos!

+ 11 queer villain costumes to channel this Halloween.

+ Nintendo’s Splatoon 3: a mode for queer self-expression.

+ Jenna Lyons has joined The Real Housewives of NYC.