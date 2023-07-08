Reine #49: The Dyke Network and Exchange

First panel: Someone in the PNW messaging someone from the Midwest and saying: U R SO COOL and the person from the Midwest saying THX I'M MOVING TO UR STATE and the person in the PNW saying OMG! Next panel: The two people meeting and saying YAY!! FRIENDSHIP! Next panel: The person from the Midwest saying NOW I HAVE TO MOVE TO NYC TO BE WITH MY GF and the gf saying HI SORRY XOXO <3 and the person from the PNW saying I UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THIS WITH GRACE AND MATURITY. Then the person from the PNW crying about it. Next panel: The person from the PNW saying HEY WE'RE COMING TO MONTREAL TO SEE OUR FRIENDS. DRIVE UP? and the person from the Midwest saying YEAH FOR SURE. Next panel: A large group of queers saying YAY!! FRIENDSHIP! Next panel: The person from the PNW saying NICE TO MEET YOU to new friends. And then someone saying AND THAT'S HOW I KNOW YOUR DAUGHTER and THANKS FOR THE EGGS to an older woman.

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

