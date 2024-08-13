Introducing The Best Gay Underwear Of All Time

There’s not much, when it comes to clothing, that we’ve written about or talked about more on Autostraddle than underwear — even dedicating an entire week to the topic a decade ago. Queers have a very specific relationship to their underwear — mostly a frustrated one, as the styles we desire so rarely exist and when they do, they’re low-quality or swiftly discontinued. Thus we have dreamed and yearned and hoped for years to one day have the chance, as a community, to not just screen print “Straddle This” across the ass of a pair of wholesale men’s boxers, but do to the whole thing from scratch.

The gay underwear For Them is debuting today has been in development for over a year. This is not fast fashion! We make clothing the old school way —engaging directly with community members for feedback and testing, ensuring our products are not only a fit for our diverse community but also reflect a commitment to environmental stability, using eco-friendly fabrics, dyes, and production methods. Every Friday for months I sat on the other side of a chaotic FaceTime call looking at fabrics and logos and elastics and watching models of all genders and body types and sizes trying on samples for fit and utility and comfort. It was so cool to watch it all get made, and to witness how detail-oriented and focused the whole team was on making shit that was new and exciting and hot.

We could not possibly be happier or more excited to introduce you to For Them’s first line of Gay Underwear. At the For Them store you can see every product listed here from every angle. If you’re an AF+ Product + Media Member or a legacy A+ member at the Silver, Gold or Platinum level, you get 30% off your purchase and, for the next 48 hours, a buy-2-get-one-free deal.

All of these photographs are by Lydia Garnett!

The Bottom Boxer These are my new go-tos: a low-waisted boxer-brief with with a pouchless reach-through window. Also they are soft as hell. $26 // $18.20 for Members Bottom Boxer

The Trad Boxer This one is like the other one EXCEPT there is an optional packing pouch! $28 // $19.60 for Members Trad Boxer

The Dyke Brief This was the underwear style I personally proposed and didn’t it turn out cute as fuck? YOU BET YOUR ASS IT DID. It’s that classic boy-brief style you know and love in a cut that’s a little bit boyshort and a little bit hipster. It’s cheeky, it’s dykey, it’s perfect. $25 // $17.50 for Members Dyke Brief

The Snack Tanga The classic tanga style deconstructed to create a flirty design with a cut-out window on your hips. $25 // $17.50 for Members Snack Tanga

The Dolls Tanga The same classic tanga style — but with a secure, comfortable tucking channel. $25 // $17.50 for Members Dolls Tanga

The Jockless Strap We’ve made the jockstrap even gayer by removing the front pouch and focusing on what’s important here – the ass. No more extra fabric in the front, still a party in the back. $25 // $17.50 for Members The Jockless Strap

