I have always loved winter — hot beverages, snow-covered trees, and the sounds of a crackling fireplace make me feel at home. And let’s be honest — dapper, transmasc queers thrive year-round, but in my opinion, we shine brightest in the winter. Wool, tweed, flannel, and cashmere look so, so good on us. A dapper transmasc in a cable-knit sweater and leather boots is a true gift to the universe (you’re welcome). As the holidays approach, you might be wondering what you should get for the dapper boy in your life who (seemingly) has it all together. In honor of all of us dapper, transmasc queers, here’s a gift guide to help you shower your favorite with some extra love.

Keep Them Stylish Underneath It All

Any dapper queer will tell you that style/freshness starts with the layer closest to the skin. If you know the person well, consider getting them some cute and comfortable briefs from TomboyX — I swear by them. For dapper dudes who love dope socks, a Sock Club membership is the gift that keeps on giving. For just $12 each month (or an annual rate of $132/ year), your favorite dapper queer will get a lovely pair of socks in the mail each month. Fun mail and style? Heck yes! Lastly, even dapper queers wear t-shirts (especially as layers throughout the winter). Trans Guy Supply’s heavyweight, crisp white “SIR” T-shirt is the perfect addition to a dapper queer’s stylish yet comfortable fit collection.

Wrap ‘Em in Warmth

Winter holidays demand warm and fuzzy gifts. Softness and style go hand-in-hand. If you’re looking to drop some cash on a significant other or close friend, consider the winter overcoat from Kirrin Finch. Their sizing is not as inclusive as I’d hoped (even if I’m sized out), but their coats come in three colors and are available in sizes up to 24. Don’t forget — our heads need love, too! Gobi’s cashmere unisex beanie is soft, affordable, and comes in so many different colors.

Remind Your Fav to Take Good Care

It might be tempting to want to buy your dapper friend a new moisturizer or fragrance, but I’d err on the side of not (unless you’re sure you know what they like). Your favorite dapper transmasc queer probably already has a very detailed and prescriptive morning and nighttime routine involving the perfect moisturizer, face wash, cologne, and oils. But that doesn’t mean you can’t shower them with other wellness and care-related goodies. For those dapper queers who travel, a new travel manicure set is a great, affordable gift that allows them to keep their cuticles in check while on the road. Speaking of being on the go, you may want to consider new earbuds (like the Beats Fit Pro) if you’re shopping for a dapper queer who’s often commuting, working out, or traveling. They are a great alternative to the AirPods, they come in four different colors, and Apple will even personalize them!

For your dapper homebodies staying in this winter, P.F. Candle makes divinely-scented candles. I especially enjoy the Teakwood and Tobacco (very masc). Their candles come in three different sizes (mini, standard, and large) and a variety of scents. For those who are committed to going out and still looking to fly year-round, a shoe kit is a cool throwback gift. Growing up, I remember watching my dad clean and shine his finest dress shoes on one of these babies. This box smells so good and is just a really dope piece to have in your closet.

Accentuate Their Drip

Every dapper, transmasc queer is defined by their intense drip. Whether they wear sweats or a three-piece suit, they carry themselves with a flyness that’s hard to miss. For your preppy fresh queers, consider one of the Tweeds, Checks & Plaids ties from Haute Butch. The website says they’re “back-ordered,” but these ties look dapper AF and might be worth the wait!

If you’re looking to drop some coins on someone special, queer-owned Automic has a 14k Butch Bracelet that will remind your favorite dapper transmasc of you whenever they look down at their hands. For a less expensive option, gift your dapper boy a solid watch. Depending on the recipient’s watch habits, this might be a risky move. Some of us wear the same watch every day and never change it. Others are intense watch collectors and only buy the finest stuff. Chances are, if you’re thinking about buying someone a watch, you’ve done your homework on their timepiece habits and preferences. That being said, in a moment where everyone’s got smartwatches, I suggest getting them a throwback timepiece that will be a fun accessory. Sure, they probably have an Apple watch with a calculator, but the Casio tells a better story and adds just a little bit of fun flair to their fit.

For dapper folks looking for accessories to hold your stuff, I recommend Leatherology’s wallet; it looks sharp, comes in various colors, and can be personalized for your favorite person. Needing something bigger? Try Bellroy’s Sling Mini — it fits a ton of stuff and looks good on anyone.

The secret to masterful gift-giving is always doing your homework on the recipient. Of course, I think all of the gifts in this guide are great, but to find the perfect gift for your favorite dapper, transmasc queer, you’ve got to pay attention to what brings them joy, what they enjoy wearing/ doing, and the go-to pieces (and habits) that make them so damn dapper. If you do your homework and use this guide as a jumping-off point, you’ll get your favorite dapper, transmasc queer a gift they will absolutely love.