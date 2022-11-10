The holiday season can be stressful, but finding the perfect, sexy gift for your partner or crush can add a little extra “spice” to your “eggnog,” if you know what I mean. If you’re looking for a gift that says, “Spank me, Daddy,” I’ve got you covered. Here are ten holiday gifts with daddy energy for your favorite masc top or dom.

If your masc top hates getting called “ma’am” or “young man” whenever they enter straight, cis spaces, help them advertise their preferred term of address. This “SIR” beanie from the trans-owned company Transguy Supply comes in red, green, or black.

If your top is an Ass Masc, then they’ll probably dig this booty candle from the queer-owned, Black-owned company CTOAN. The candle comes in three different colors and four different scents, and there’s an unscented option for sensitive noses. Don’t forget to drool over CTOAN’s naked torso candles, too!

Daddy needs to keep you in line, and this stingy, silicone paddle is the perfect tool for the job. And by the way — the handle is insertable.

If your masc babe lives in the northern hemisphere, their skin probably gets dry during this time of year, and queer folks need supple hands — for reasons. This salve will keep those fingers soft all winter long.

If your top is a vulva-owner who likes railing you with a strap-on, kick their pleasure up a notch with the B.cush. This silicone cushion sticks to the base of a dildo and protects the strap-on giver from getting bruised when they’re thrusting hard. The texture and shape provides extra clit stimulation, too.

Leather Care Kit (prices vary)

Lots of daddies take pride in their leather boots, so help them put their best foot forward. For a personal touch, put together a leather care kit with hand-selected products, which might include saddle soap, polish, conditioner, a shine brush, cloths, etc. You can also snag a pre-made kit like this one from Kiwi ($12.79).

After looking hot as hell in their boots all day, your dominant darling needs a cozier option for winter nights at home. These cushioned, faux fur-lined slippers will keep their toes toasty while the two of you plot your next role play scene.

Speaking of curling up at home, your masc top would probably love to set the mood for your date night with this small, concrete “fireplace.” Add nine ounces of isopropyl alcohol for an hour’s worth of burning.

Help your masc daddy flag and brag about their topping skills with a printed hanky. Each bandana is screen-printed with art that reflects the color’s hanky code meaning.

Okay, maybe it’s too much to recommend Autostraddle merch on Autostraddle dot com, but I can’t help myself. These socks are the perfect accessory for any top (or bottom…or switch) who wants to subtly profess their love for hand sex.