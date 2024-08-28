No Filter: Hayley Kiyoko Is Writing Another Book!

feature image photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I gather fun Instagram posts from some of our favorite famous queer celebrities! Let’s go!

The Betts anniversary seems to have gone swimmingly!!

Wow — stun me why don’t you!

You gotta scroll to the second slide and watch the clip, this is is my professional decree!

Janelle is having a lot of fun with this spy series! Glass Onion must have left a mark!!

Eminent Virgo Keke Palmer had a stunning birthday party, tell you what!!

Well really what else IS there to say?

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeesh. (Complimentary)

Lesbian Jesus is blessing us with another book! I love this!

I am conflicted on a pickle chip, I love the idea in theory, but I haven’t found one I like, LOVE? These intrigue me…

This actually made me, like, proud of Chrishell?

One thing Cynthia and I have in common? Love of seals!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 298 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!