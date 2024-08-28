feature image photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images
Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I gather fun Instagram posts from some of our favorite famous queer celebrities! Let’s go!
The Betts anniversary seems to have gone swimmingly!!
Wow — stun me why don’t you!
You gotta scroll to the second slide and watch the clip, this is is my professional decree!
Janelle is having a lot of fun with this spy series! Glass Onion must have left a mark!!
Eminent Virgo Keke Palmer had a stunning birthday party, tell you what!!
Well really what else IS there to say?
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeesh. (Complimentary)
Lesbian Jesus is blessing us with another book! I love this!
I am conflicted on a pickle chip, I love the idea in theory, but I haven’t found one I like, LOVE? These intrigue me…
This actually made me, like, proud of Chrishell?
One thing Cynthia and I have in common? Love of seals!