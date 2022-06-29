I put a bird feeder out in my yard for my cats’ entertainment and my landlady made me take it down FOR NO REASON! And now, every morning, one very angry bird keeps showing up to scream at the windows. At least my cats are still mesmerized. And I hope you will be too by your mid-week POP CULTURE FIX!

+ HARLEY QUINN SEASON THREE!!!!

+ Kali Reis is set to star opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country — and, friends, it looks gay.

+ Out In Hollywood released its lest of best unproduced pilot scripts by queer writers.

+ Nine movies based on LGBTQ books, ranked.

+ Today on NPR: The very hot marriage of Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts!

+ Ackley Bridge will be back on Channel 4 so soon.

+ Katy O’Brian will lead Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding, starring opposite Kristen Stewart as a competitive body builder.

+ Ten iconic omnisexual and pansexual characters in pop culture.

+ How Disney star Dove Cameron became the bad girl next door.

+ Here’s your Good Trouble mid-season four trailer!

+ Five queer filmmakers weigh in on the future of LGBTQ cinema.

+ Can I interest you in a Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer?

+ Our own Niko Stratis interviewed Angel Olsen about coming out and learning to let go.

+ MUNA explore the joys and trauma of being queer on their new LP.

+ First Kill creator, stars sink their teeth into the lesbian vampire love story.