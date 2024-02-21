Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what the queer famous people have been up to in the last week! Let’s absolutely party.

I missed Valentine’s Day content because of our publishing schedule, so let’s start with some love! Look at these two! Good for them!

Thankfully, my Auntie has already posted a tbt for Valentine’s Day, because her love is that real!

I love when a new Bridgerton season is on the way, because we get more Golda out and about, looking stunning.

Another slay from the Queen herself!

My GOD! Let me catch my breath!

One thing Kate is always gonna do is post with a pet!

Happy Belated Birthday, Meg Thee Stallion of my heart!

For the astrology heads — Aquarius Sun, Taurus rising, Leo Moon. Stunning big three, imo!

Happy Lunar New Year from my wife and I!

Okay so Thom Browne is officially THEE designer for the Gods now, right???

Because Keke is a consummate professional and also a 53 year old woman in a 30 year old’s body, I do love when she posts like an actual 30 something.

Would looove to know what Gigi and Halle chatted about.

Well Cynthia this makes me feel QUITE old so I hope you are happy!

Amandla logs on for contractual obligations only, and boy do I respect it.