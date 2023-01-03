Guessing Game: Give Your Reasons

Before you go!
Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
Sally has written 70 articles for us.
My startling inability to come up with any real 10 letter words makes this look much more efficient that it actually was !
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️🟢⚫️🟢⚫️
Woo! Finally one I don´t do this o_O with
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟢🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️
⚫️⚫️🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢🟡⚫️
I loved this one!!!!! My little sister helped me and a great time was had :)
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
i can’t believe how many times i read the headline out loud and didn’t IMMEDIATELY get it
Once I thought of the right ten letter word, everything fell into place lmao
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟡🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢–⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Pure chance but the first one I’ve got this quickly!
14 seconds
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
SAY IT’S NOOOOT HEEEER FAAAAAULT
Sally, thank you, these puzzles are so fun!
The headline took me in a different direction — I was thinking of a different queer thing with a single reason. Hehe. Loved the answer when I worked it out! :)
I guess I haven’t had one in way too long !
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡🟢⚫️🟡⚫️🟢🟢⚫️🟢⚫️
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟢🟡
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟡🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️🟡