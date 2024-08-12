55 LGBTQ+ Women Athletes Won Medals In the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics concluded on Sunday with a day of sporting that included the U.S. vs France Women’s Basketball Gold Medal match, a game that aged me around 45 years over the course of four quarters (we won, of course). But the seven incredible gay players on that winning basketball team were just some of the many queer athletes who competed and took home medals in the games.

According to OutSports, if you look at all LGBTQ+ athletes as a collective and designate one medal for each team win the Paris Olympics queers won a total of 42 medals this year: 15 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 14 bronze medals. According to our own math, 35 of those went to LGBTQ+ women individuals or teams with LGBTQ+ women on them. Overall, we counted 55 LGBTQ+ women athletes going home with medals.

Gay Olympic athletes of prior games also turned up in Paris — Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were in the audience at many key events, including obviously women’s soccer and basketball contests. Soccer legend Brianna Scurry was part of the US delegates for the Paris Closing Ceremonies. Other queer celebs spotted across the games include Queen Latifah, Lady Gaga, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, (former Olympic soccer player) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush.

Let’s take a look at how our massive list of LGBTQ+ women and trans athletes performed in the Olympics!

Archery

Results: Mixed Team (2nd, Silver)

Athletics/Track & Field

Sha’Carri Richardson Earns Her First Olympic Gold for the United States

Results: 100m (2nd, Silver) and 4 x 100m Relay (1st, Gold)

After being unjustly disqualified from the Tokyo games, the fastest woman in the world came back hard in Paris, earning a silver medal in the 100 meter, and triumphing for a gold in the 4 x 100m Relay on a slick track. Gabby Thomas, who passed the baton to Richardson, spoke the truth: “She’s so fast and we know we’re in good hands as soon as she gets her hands on the baton.”

Results: 100m (37th) and 4 x 100m Relay (DNQ)

Results: 100m (35th) and 200m (37th)

Result: Discus Throw (17th)

Result: 1500m (7th)

Results: Walk Mixed Relay (1st, Gold), 20km (2nd, Silver)

Result: Shot Put (11th)

Result: Triple Jump (DNS)

Badminton

Result: Women’s Singles (14th)

Basketball

The U.S National women’s basketball team is the most dominant team in the history of the Olympics. They’ve been on a gold medal winning streak since the 1996 Atlanta games, and have brought home a total of ten total Gold Medals for the U.S. since the sport debuted in 1976. Sunday’s game against France, in addition to taking place at the unfortunate hour of 6:30 AM PST, was a nail-biter, with the U.S. finally eking out a win by a one-point margin, 66-67.

Our team boasted a gay coach and seven gay players, including some of the tournament’s top performers. Breanna Stewart averaged 16.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks. In her first Olympic games, Kahleah Copper ended up being one of the most impactful players in the semi-finals and finals, particularly in the final quarter of the Gold medal game.

The win was especially meaningful for Brittney Griner, who averaged 7.3 points per game with a 64% shooting average. Griner spent 10 months in a Russian prison in 2022, and couldn’t hold back her tears on the podium. “My country fought for me to get back,” she said. “And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There’s just no better feeling.” She and her wife, Cherelle Griner, recently welcomed a baby boy into their family, and Cherelle was courtside to cheer Brittney on.

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Result: 5th

Result: 10th

Result: 7th

Basketball 3×3

Result: 5th

Result: 1st, Gold

Beach Volleyball

Result: 1st, Gold

Boxing

There are too many triumphant gay stories from this year’s team of queer boxers to count. Gay boxer Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete in history to earn a medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. Ngamba and her parents fled Cameroon in 2009 during a period of civil strife. Britain granted her asylum in 2022 because Cameroon criminalizes homosexuality. New Zealand’s Kellie Harrington won gold in the women’s 60kg final, becoming the first Irish female athlete to win gold medals at consecutive Olympics. She plans to hang up her gloves and pursue a “simpler life” with her wife Mandy and her family after the games.

Editor’s Note: We’re working on a longer piece about the history of sex testing in athletics this week.

Result: 75kg (9th)

Result: 60kg (3rd, Bronze)

Result: 60kg (1st, Gold)

Cindy Ngamba (IOC Refugee Team)

Result: 75kg (3rd, Bronze)

Result: 57kg (3rd, Bronze)

Result: 50kg (5th)

Result: 57kg (17th)

Result: 57kg (9th)

Result: 66kg (9th)

Canoe Slalom

Results: Kayak Single (15th), Canoe Single (3rd, Bronze), and Kayak Cross (10th)

Cycling: BMX Freestyle

Result: 2nd, Silver

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Result: 8th

Cycling: Road

Result: Road Race (1st, Gold)

Cycling: Track

Results: Keirin (16th), Sprint (13th), Team Sprint (8th)

Equestrian

Results: Dressage, Individual (5th) and Team (2nd, Silver)

Fencing

Lauren Scruggs Is The First Black Woman and First Out Black Lesbian To Win an Individual Fencing Medal for the U.S.

Events: Foil Individual (2nd, Silver) and Foil Team (1st, Gold)

21-year-old Scruggs was the first publicly out Black lesbian to compete in the Olympics for fencing. She and her team brought home a gold medal in the Women’s Foil Team event — the first time in Olympics history that said medal went to U.S. team. Scruggs secured a silver in the Women’s Foil Individual. She told GLAAD that being a trailblazer feels “crazy, but representation is important! Hopefully with this achievement more people find they have a place in fencing and join the sport.”

Football

Tierna Davidson and Jane Campbell On Gold Medal Winning U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team

Result: 1st, Gold

The United States Women’s National Team has dominated the football tournament, on and off, since its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games. But after failing to medal in Rio and earning Bronze in Tokyo, our girls bounced back and secured a gold this year. It was definitely the straightest team we’ve had in a while, with only Tierna Davidson playing in the Olympics. But we won!!

Result: 4th

Adriana, Lauren, Lorena, Luciana, Marta, Taina, Tamires and Tarciane (Brazil)

Result: 2nd, Silver

Result: 9th

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Result: 7th

Result: 8th

Result: 10th

Result: 6th

Golf

Result: 36th

Result: Individual Stroke Play (42nd)

Handball

Result: 7th

Result: 4th

Result: 6th

Hockey

Result: 11th

Result: 8th

Result: 4th

Result: 9th

Result: 12th

Judo

Results: Mixed Team (5th) and 78kg (1st, Gold)

Results: Mixed Team (1st, Gold) and 52kg (3rd, Bronze)

Results: Mixed Team (3rd, Bronze) and 57kg (5th)

Results: Mixed Team (9th) and 78kg (7th)

Results: Mixed Team (9th) and 70kg (5th)

Rowing

Event: Eight (5th)

Result: Quadruple Sculls (9th)

Result: Eight (5th)

Result: Quadruple Sculls (3rd, Bronze)

Result: Pair (4th)

Result: Single Sculls (2nd, Silver)

Rugby Sevens

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was on the Gold-Medal-Winning New Zealand Rugby Sevens Team

Result: 1st, Gold

It felt like the world really fell in love with rugby this year, and in doing so, discovered a lot of gay athletes! New Zealand pulled off a triumphant gold medal, as they did in Tokyo. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, an lesbian athlete of Māori descent who also competed in Rio and Tokyo, retired after the Paris Olympics. Her Rugby Sevens performed the Haka after winning their second straight gold medal in a match against Canada.

Result: 2nd, Silver

Result: 11th

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Result: 10th

Result: 7th

Result: 4th

Sailing

Lara Vadlau Won Austria’s First Gold Medal, Broke Up With Olympian Girlfriend

Result: Mixed Dinghy (1st, Gold)

Vadlau’s win of at the mixed dinghy event was Austria’s first gold medal in the Paris Olympics, and one of two Gold Medals earned by Austria throughout the games. Vadlau competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but this was her first medal. She was also one-half of one of the five lesbian couples competing in the Olympics in Paris — her girlfriend, Lea Schuller, is on the German Football team, which earned a Bronze medal. Apparently they broke up during the Olympics, with Lara telling the press, “Lea is no longer my partner. Of course I am very proud of her and we are still very good friends and I am keeping my fingers crossed for her.”

Shooting

Result: 50m Rifle 3 Positions (9th)

Surfing

Result: 9th

Result: 5th

Swimming

Result: Marathon Swimming – 10km (4th)

Result: 50m Freestyle (22nd)

Tennis

Results: Singles (33rd), Doubles (9th), and Mixed Doubles (9th)

Results: Doubles (17th) and Mixed Doubles (4th)

Volleyball

Result: 10th

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Result: 1st, Gold

Result: 4th

Result: 2nd, Silver

Wrestling

Result: Freestyle 62kg (7th)