55 LGBTQ+ Women Athletes Won Medals In the 2024 Paris Olympics

and

The Paris Olympics concluded on Sunday with a day of sporting that included the U.S. vs France Women’s Basketball Gold Medal match, a game that aged me around 45 years over the course of four quarters (we won, of course). But the seven incredible gay players on that winning basketball team were just some of the many queer athletes who competed and took home medals in the games.

According to OutSports, if you look at all LGBTQ+ athletes as a collective and designate one medal for each team win the Paris Olympics queers won a total of 42 medals this year: 15 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 14 bronze medals. According to our own math, 35 of those went to LGBTQ+ women individuals or teams with LGBTQ+ women on them. Overall, we counted 55 LGBTQ+ women athletes going home with medals.

Gay Olympic athletes of prior games also turned up in Paris — Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were in the audience at many key events, including obviously women’s soccer and basketball contests. Soccer legend Brianna Scurry was part of the US delegates for the Paris Closing Ceremonies. Other queer celebs spotted across the games include Queen Latifah, Lady Gaga, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, (former Olympic soccer player) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush.

Let’s take a look at how our massive list of LGBTQ+ women and trans athletes performed in the Olympics!

Archery

Michelle Kroppen (Germany)

Results: Mixed Team (2nd, Silver)

Athletics/Track & Field

Sha’Carri Richardson Earns Her First Olympic Gold for the United States

Results: 100m (2nd, Silver) and 4 x 100m Relay (1st, Gold)

Sha'carri Richardson of team USA reacts after the women's 4X100M relay final of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo by Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(Photo by Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua via Getty Images)

After being unjustly disqualified from the Tokyo games, the fastest woman in the world came back hard in Paris, earning a silver medal in the 100 meter, and triumphing for a gold in the 4 x 100m Relay on a slick track. Gabby Thomas, who passed the baton to Richardson, spoke the truth: “She’s so fast and we know we’re in good hands as soon as she gets her hands on the baton.”

Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago)

Results: 100m (37th) and 4 x 100m Relay (DNQ)

Ana Carolina Azevedo (Brazil)

Results: 100m (35th) and 200m (37th)

Izabela da Silva (Brazil)

Result: Discus Throw (17th)

Nikki Hitlz (United States)

Result: 1500m (7th)

Maria Perez (Spain)

Results: Walk Mixed Relay (1st, Gold), 20km (2nd, Silver)

Raven Saunders (United States)

Result: Shot Put (11th)

Senni Salminen (Finland)

Result: Triple Jump (DNS)

Badminton

Kristy Gilmour (Great Britain)

Result: Women’s Singles (14th)

Basketball

Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and Alyssa Thomas of the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team Bring Home the Gold

PARIS, FRANCE: AUGUST 11: Brittney Griner takes a selfie of The United States team of Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, A'Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Jackie Young, and Alyssa Thomas as they celebrate with their gold medals after the Women's Basketball Medal Games at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 11th, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The U.S National women’s basketball team is the most dominant team in the history of the Olympics. They’ve been on a gold medal winning streak since the 1996 Atlanta games, and have brought home a total of ten total Gold Medals for the U.S. since the sport debuted in 1976. Sunday’s game against France, in addition to taking place at the unfortunate hour of 6:30 AM PST, was a nail-biter, with the U.S. finally eking out a win by a one-point margin, 66-67.

Our team boasted a gay coach and seven gay players, including some of the tournament’s top performers. Breanna Stewart averaged 16.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks. In her first Olympic games, Kahleah Copper ended up being one of the most impactful players in the semi-finals and finals, particularly in the final quarter of the Gold medal game.

The win was especially meaningful for Brittney Griner, who averaged 7.3 points per game with a 64% shooting average. Griner spent 10 months in a Russian prison in 2022, and couldn’t hold back her tears on the podium. “My country fought for me to get back,” she said. “And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There’s just no better feeling.” She and her wife, Cherelle Griner, recently welcomed a baby boy into their family, and Cherelle was courtside to cheer Brittney on.

Amy Atwell and Sami Whitcomb (Australia)

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Paula Ginzo and Mariona Ortiz (Spain)

Result: 5th

Tayra Melendez, Isalys Quinones, and Sofía Roma (Puerto Rico)

Result: 10th

Alexis Peterson (Germany)

Result: 7th

Basketball 3×3

Anneli Maley, Marena Whittle, and Ally Wilson (Australia)

Result: 5th

Svenja Brunckhorst (Germany)

Result: 1st, Gold

Beach Volleyball

Ana Patricia (Brazil)

Result: 1st, Gold

Boxing

There are too many triumphant gay stories from this year’s team of queer boxers to count. Gay boxer Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete in history to earn a medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. Ngamba and her parents fled Cameroon in 2009 during a period of civil strife. Britain granted her asylum in 2022 because Cameroon criminalizes homosexuality. New Zealand’s Kellie Harrington won gold in the women’s 60kg final, becoming the first Irish female athlete to win gold medals at consecutive Olympics. She plans to hang up her gloves and pursue a “simpler life” with her wife Mandy and her family after the games.

Editor’s Note: We’re working on a longer piece about the history of sex testing in athletics this week.

Hergie Bacyadan (Philippines)

Result: 75kg (9th)

Beatriz “Bia” Ferreira (Brazil)

Result: 60kg (3rd, Bronze)

Kellie Harrington (Ireland)

Result: 60kg (1st, Gold)

Cindy Ngamba (IOC Refugee Team)

Result: 75kg (3rd, Bronze)

Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)

Result: 57kg (3rd, Bronze)

Chuthamat Raksat (Thailand)

Result: 50kg (5th)

Irma Testa (Italy)

Result: 57kg (17th)

Michaela Walsh (Ireland)

Result: 57kg (9th)

Marissa Williamson Pohlman (Australia)

Result: 66kg (9th)

Canoe Slalom

Evy Leibfarth (United States)

Results: Kayak Single (15th), Canoe Single (3rd, Bronze), and Kayak Cross (10th)

Cycling: BMX Freestyle

Perris Benegas (United States)

Result: 2nd, Silver

Natalya Diehm (Australia)

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Hannah Roberts (United States)

Result: 8th

Cycling: Road

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

Result: Road Race (1st, Gold)

Cycling: Track

Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Results: Keirin (16th), Sprint (13th), Team Sprint (8th)

Equestrian

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (Denmark)

Results: Dressage, Individual (5th) and Team (2nd, Silver)

Fencing

Lauren Scruggs Is The First Black Woman and First Out Black Lesbian To Win an Individual Fencing Medal for the U.S.

Events: Foil Individual (2nd, Silver) and Foil Team (1st, Gold)

Lauren Scruggs of USA celebrates after defeating Arianna Errigo not shown in picture of Italy during the women's foil team gold medal match of fencing between Italy and USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Fei Maohua/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(Photo by Fei Maohua/Xinhua via Getty Images)

21-year-old Scruggs was the first publicly out Black lesbian to compete in the Olympics for fencing. She and her team brought home a gold medal in the Women’s Foil Team event — the first time in Olympics history that said medal went to U.S. team. Scruggs secured a silver in the Women’s Foil Individual. She told GLAAD that being a trailblazer feels “crazy, but representation is important! Hopefully with this achievement more people find they have a place in fencing and join the sport.”

Football

Tierna Davidson and Jane Campbell On Gold Medal Winning U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team

Result: 1st, Gold

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Alyssa Naeher , Naomi Girma , Emily Fox , Trinity Rodman , Korbin Albert , Casey Krueger , Crystal Dunn , Mallory Swanson , Lynn Williams , Sophia Smith , Lindsey Horan , Jenna Nighswonger , Tierna Davidson , Jaedyn Shaw , Emily Sonnett , Casey Murphy , Rose Lavelle , Samantha Coffey , celebrate their victory and pose with their gold medals after the Women's Gold Medal match between Brazil and United States of America during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The United States Women’s National Team has dominated the football tournament, on and off, since its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games. But after failing to medal in Rio and earning Bronze in Tokyo, our girls bounced back and secured a gold this year. It was definitely the straightest team we’ve had in a while, with only Tierna Davidson playing in the Olympics. But we won!!

Teresa Abelleira, Jenni Hermoso, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), and Alba Redondo (Spain)

Result: 4th

Adriana, Lauren, Lorena, Luciana, Marta, Taina, Tamires and Tarciane (Brazil)

Result: 2nd, Silver

Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Sharn Freier, Katrina Gorry, Michelle Heyman, Alanna Kennedy, Teagan Micah, Hayley Raso, Emily van Egmond, Cortnee Vine and Tameka Yallop (Australia)

Result: 9th

Ann-Katrin Berger, Sara Doorsoun, Felicitas Rauch, and Lea Schüller (Germany)

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Kadeisha Buchanan, Quinn,
Kailen Sheridan, and Shelina Zadorsky (Canada)

Result: 7th

Linda Caicedo, Daniela Montoya, and Leicy Santos (Colombia)

Result: 8th

Michaela Foster, Annalie Longo and Meikayla Moore (New Zealand)

Result: 10th

Maelle Lakrar, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, and Constance Picaud (France)

Result: 6th

Golf

Georgia Hall (Great Britain)

Result: 36th

Alena Sharp (Canada)

Result: Individual Stroke Play (42nd)

Handball

Barbara “Babi” Arenhart, Adriana Cardoso de Castro, Mariana Costa, and Bruna de Paula (Brazil)

Result: 7th

Nathalie Hagman (Sweden)

Result: 4th

Csenge Kuczora (Hungary)

Result: 6th

Hockey

Dirkie Chamberlain (South Africa)

Result: 11th

Fiona Crackles and Sarah Jones (Great Britain)

Result: 8th

Charlotte Englebert, Emma Puvrez, and Abigail “Abi” Raye (Belgium)

Result: 4th

Ashley Hoffman (United States)

Result: 9th

Ines Lardeur, Alice Lesgourgues, and Mathilde Petriaux (France)

Result: 12th

Judo

Alice Bellandi (Italy)

Results: Mixed Team (5th) and 78kg (1st, Gold)

Amandine Buchard (France)

Results: Mixed Team (1st, Gold) and 52kg (3rd, Bronze)

Rafaela Silva (Brazil)

Results: Mixed Team (3rd, Bronze) and 57kg (5th)

Guusje Steenhuis (Netherlands)

Results: Mixed Team (9th) and 78kg (7th)

Sanne van Dijke (Netherlands)

Results: Mixed Team (9th) and 70kg (5th)

Rowing

Nina Castagna (United States)

Event: Eight (5th)

Teal Cohen and Grace Joyce (United States)

Result: Quadruple Sculls (9th)

Regina Salmons (United States)

Result: Eight (5th)

Tabea Schendekehl (Germany)

Result: Quadruple Sculls (3rd, Bronze)

Jessica Thoennes (United States)

Result: Pair (4th)

Emma Twigg (New Zealand)

Result: Single Sculls (2nd, Silver)

Rugby Sevens

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was on the Gold-Medal-Winning New Zealand Rugby Sevens Team

Result: 1st, Gold

New Zealand's players perform a haka as they celebrate with their gold medals during the victory ceremony following the women's gold medal rugby sevens match between New Zealand and Canada during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 30, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

It felt like the world really fell in love with rugby this year, and in doing so, discovered a lot of gay athletes! New Zealand pulled off a triumphant gold medal, as they did in Tokyo. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, an lesbian athlete of Māori descent who also competed in Rio and Tokyo, retired after the Paris Olympics. Her Rugby Sevens performed the Haka after winning their second straight gold medal in a match against Canada.

Olivia Apps and Alysha Corrigan (Canada)

Result: 2nd, Silver

Kemisetso Baloyi (South Africa)

Result: 11th

Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, and Steph Rovetti (United States)

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Marina Fioravanti (Brazil)

Result: 10th

Meg Jones, Jasmine Joyce, and Lauren Torley (Great Britain)

Result: 7th

Sharmi Smale Williams (Australia)

Result: 4th

Sailing

Lara Vadlau Won Austria’s First Gold Medal, Broke Up With Olympian Girlfriend

Result: Mixed Dinghy (1st, Gold)

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Lara Vadlau of Team Austria celebrates winning the Gold medal in the Mixed Dinghy 470 class on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 08, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Vadlau’s win of at the mixed dinghy event was Austria’s first gold medal in the Paris Olympics, and one of two Gold Medals earned by Austria throughout the games. Vadlau competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but this was her first medal.  She was also one-half of one of the five lesbian couples competing in the Olympics in Paris — her girlfriend, Lea Schuller, is on the German Football team, which earned a Bronze medal. Apparently they broke up during the Olympics, with Lara telling the press, “Lea is no longer my partner. Of course I am very proud of her and we are still very good friends and I am keeping my fingers crossed for her.”

Shooting

Jolyn Beer (Germany)

Result: 50m Rifle 3 Positions (9th)

Surfing

Sarah Baum (South Africa)

Result: 9th

Tyler Wright (Australia)

Result: 5th

Swimming

Ana Marcela Cunha (Brazil)

Result: Marathon Swimming – 10km (4th)

Melanie Henique (France)

Result: 50m Freestyle (22nd)

Tennis

Nadia Podoroska (Argentina)

Results: Singles (33rd), Doubles (9th), and Mixed Doubles (9th)

Demi Schuurs (Netherlands)

Results: Doubles (17th) and Mixed Doubles (4th)

Volleyball

Anne Buijs (Netherlands)

Result: 10th

Ana Carolina Da Silva, Gabriela Guimaraes, and Rosamaria Montibeller (Brazil)

Result: 3rd, Bronze

Paola Egonu (Italy)

Result: 1st, Gold

Ebrar Karakury (Türkiye)

Result: 4th

Haleigh Washington (United States)

Result: 2nd, Silver

Wrestling

Kayla Miracle (United States)

Result: Freestyle 62kg (7th)

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3234 articles for us.

Natalie

A black biracial, bisexual girl raised in the South, working hard to restore North Carolina's good name. Lover of sports, politics, good TV and Sonia Sotomayor. You can follow her latest rants on Twitter.

Natalie has written 415 articles for us.

