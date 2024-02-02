The Grammys are this Sunday and the nominees are gaaaaaay. But will the show itself be as gay as the artists being celebrated? We sure hope so!

Here are five gay 2024 Grammy predictions that are definitely going to happen. (Maybe.)

1) Victoria Monét will have a performance that will break the internet.

Victoria Monét is our favorite sexy R&B bi-con with vocals of gold, dance moves like butter, and a catalog that’s for sure a future classic. Along with releasing music that never misses, she’s also known for keeping the sultry art of R&B performance alive. We don’t doubt that she’ll bring this energy to the Grammy stage in a way that will keep us talking for weeks.

2) boygenius will makeout on stage and Lucy will say something super woke during an acceptance speech.

boygenius has always been unapologetically gay and musically perfect. The indie band has this unique synergy that oozes emotion and intimacy. So we wouldn’t be surprised if they gave us one big throuple makeout session in the midst of music’s biggest night. Along with intimacy, the group doesn’t shy away from using their platform to call out political issues. In 2023, upon seeing that “Not Strong Enough” made President Barack Obama’s summer playlist the group’s guitarist Lucy Dacus took to Twitter to retweet the playlist, writing, “war criminal.”

3) Miley Cyrus will perform “Flowers” acoustically with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In 2023, you could not escape the catchy soft disco MileyCyrus hit “Flowers.” This upbeat spin on the Bruno Mars classic “When I Was Your Man” was the perfect comeback record. Though the pulse of the production gave it a nice dance feel, the lyrics and melody are clearly strong enough to live on their own. We would love to see a performance of this tune broken down to its core accompanied by the rugged vocals of Mr. Cyrus.

4) Troye Sivan will be best dressed… in drag.

Troye. Troye. Troye. In 2023, this gem of a human gave us nothing but retro pop energy with striking visuals to match. In his music video, “One of Your Girls,” he plays with gender expression in a way that had us all sweating. For sure, Sivan will take the Grammy red carpet by storm and once again show us that style has no gender.

5) Ice Spice will walk away with her first Grammy.

You thought I was feeling you? Well 2023 has definitely been feeling Ice Spice. From dropping her first chart-topping hit to being featured on the blockbuster hit Barbie soundtrack, Spice has made herself a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. She took the historical masculine and aggressive drill music and turned it into femme powered turn up tunes. With an impact like such, there’s no doubt that a Grammy award won’t be far behind.

What are your gay 2024 Grammy predictions?