Another Monday is upon us and so is another Pop Culture Fix! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I accidentally bought the coffee that tastes like licking the inside of a fireplace so I’m off the grocery story to purchase some drinkable caffeine.

+ Okay our entire TV Team is full of brilliant detectives, but NO ONE has the skill of spotting a nanosecond sapphic kiss, in the dark, in the rain, in a frenetically edited trailer like Natalie. Her newest find? Gabrielle Union smooching another woman in the rain in the trailer for Apple TV+’s new Octavia Spencer series, Truth Be Told. The show’s about a podcaster who investigates the crimes she podcasts, and frankly there’s no one better than Octavia Spencer to play a modern day Jessica Fletcher. Gabrielle Union in her second queer role is the icing on top of the cake!

+ Let’s talk about why Velma from ‘Scooby-Doo’ is the coolest lesbian ever.

+ I don’t know why this made me laugh so hard, but Katie Rife’s review of M3gan at RogerEbert.com called the internet’s new favorite doll, “a spectacle of a title character, a four-foot-tall cyborg with big doe eyes, a ratty wig, and the wardrobe of a closeted lesbian headmistress in a ’50s melodrama.” Anyway there’s like 50 articles published today about how queers made M3gan an icon. I like this one by Alex Abad-Santos at Vox.

+ MovieWeb’s still jonesing for that Xena reboot. (Instead, I say: WATCH WILLOW!)

+ Brandi Carlile is playing at newly elected Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural party this week. Queer ladies sticking together, singing and governing the way the goddesses intended!

+ AAAAAHHHHH!!! (Also be careful of Owl House spoilers; iTunes Canada accidentally leaked the episode early.)

The Owl House returns January 21st for the second special episode of season 3:

"For the Future" 💫🌘💀 pic.twitter.com/8y0LQEvPUc — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) January 5, 2023

+ Cannes darling / Pakistan’s first film to make the Academy longlist for Best International Feature, Joyland, has landed a US distributor. Drew wrote about Joyland in her TIFF wrap-up last year.

+ Syfy has cancelled Astrid & Lily Save the World, to which I say: BOOOOOOO!!!!

+ Joining queer gals Megan Thee Stallion and Keke Palmer, who have already hosted SNL this year, Aubrey Plaza is all set for her first headlining gig on the show on January 21st.

+ Another trailer of great interest to you is Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face. Riese has seen the first several episodes and she says there’s lots of gayness orbiting Lyonne’s character!

+ See first look at Wanda Sykes in History of the World Part II.

+ WNBA free agency talk is HEATING UP and here’s Winsider’s off-season tracker. Less than three weeks away!