Also.Also.Also: Forever May Tina Turner Reign

Saw This, Thought of You

A woman who deserves divine rest pic.twitter.com/8BbR0dLSof — Harmony Holiday (@Harmony_Holiday) May 24, 2023

“Tina Turner knew her voice had no limitations. It was a tool of liberation and vibration. A tool to connect with the divine. And Turner used her voice to get free.”

That comes to you from: Tina Turner Brought Rock & Roll Back Home To Black Women by Taylor Crumpton for Refinery29, which has been my favorite obituary to read since Tina Turner’s passing. I haven’t found the words yet for the profound sadness I have felt about the rocket tot he sun that was Tina Turner leaving this earth, but whew does Taylor come close.

42 Moments When Tina Turner Defined Fashion

Tina Turner: Rock ‘n Roll’s Greatest Showman Was Always a Woman

We, Tina. This is from the Black queer podcast Still Processing from 2021, during the debut of Tina Turner’s HBO documentary Tina (which you should all watch). They rereleased it yesterday.

Queer as in F*ck You

Ok technically — technically!! — this isn’t gay. But I want you to look me straight in the eye and tell me that Kate McKinnon offering Margot Robbie’s Barbie the red pill/blue pill choice between her Barbie Heels (symbolizing Barbieland) and BIRKENSTOCKS (symbolizing, reality) and tell me that shit isn’t gay. This movie is about to be my Tár and I’m so sorry for everyone that’s going to have to put up with me this summer. New Barbie Trailer just dropped.

With Help From Brandi Carlile and Shane McAnally, Queer Pioneer Brandy Clark Looks Beyond Nashville

Target Removes Some Pride Month Products After Facing Threats. “Target will pull some of its LGBTQ+ merchandise from its Pride Month collection after facing backlash that threatened the safety of its workers, the company said.”

“Trans kids are kids—and they deserve to be able to dress up and dance. And a few of them came to Washington, D.C. Monday to do that, and make a statement in the process.” Trans Prom Is the Reminder This Country Needs (my god, how I love this.)

My Years Behind the Curtain. “Starting a modeling career in America meant hiding I was trans.” — Geena Rocero for The Cut.

Kane C. Andrade’s Empowering Portraits of Trans Men

Google Searches Questioning Sexuality and Gender up 1,300% Since 2004, Analysis Shows. We love to see it!

And this is amazing news from our very own Sa’iyda Shabazz — she will be moderating a virtual panel for Pride on queer visibility and authorship. Panelists are star-studded, including Chris Colfer, Cameron Esposito, and Alexandra Billings and the whole shebang is being hosted by Pride and Less Prejudice, which sends queer and trans-inclusive books to classrooms from pre-K to 3rd grade. This is just great all around and you can register here.

Political Snacks

GOP Lawmaker Complains That Biden Isn’t Picking Enough Straight, White Male Judges

Ron DeSantis, A Strongman Who Isn’t Dumb. “For all its errors, DeSantis’s plan to out-Trump Trump can still work.” The prospect of Ron DeSantis becoming president terrifies me, I don’t care how bungled the start of his campaign has been.

One Final Thing

Three years ago today, George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As we commemorate his death and reflect on how many of our people have been murdered by the state and white supremacy, we are devastated. pic.twitter.com/9W8hFz4Jgt — Movement 4 Black Lives (@Mvmnt4BlkLives) May 25, 2023

George Floyd & The Enduring Disregard For Black Humanity