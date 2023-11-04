Stylish Brimmed Hats for Your Best Queer Fall/Winter Aesthetic

Tis absolutely the season to don a beanie and flannel for maximum gay comfort and warmth. But while a beanie is functional and can absolutely be a hot look on butches, femmes, and all queers in between, sometimes you want something with a little more swagger and style. Enter: brimmed hats. And no, they haven’t been ruined by a certain scandal-inducing soccer player. Brimmed hats are a perfect low-effort fall/winter accessory, whether you go with a stiffer brim or a floppier witchy brim. Here are a few options for some late fall/early winter brimmed hat shopping. You can also just use some of these styles for inspiration and hit up a thrift store for your fall hat needs.

Classic Black Brimmed Hats

Black brimmed hats are easy to style, and they come at a variety of price points depending on the materials used. Wool hats will cost more than felt, and ones with a leather band will cost more than those with a suede or synthetic band. Most of these are flat brimmed hats, but the second one offers a bit of a curve and is more of a femme fedora style than the others. All of them offer a sleek fall look that would pair well with a wool peacoat.

Giddy-Up Hats

Cowboy style is queer style imo, and these more cowboyish brimmed hats might be a bold look to rock at the gay bar, but they’re definitely a conversation starter! The second hat, while pricey, is easily my favorite and is made from wool felt and also comes in taupe, cream, and brown. And that subtle sparkle on that fourth hat?! Divine.

Floppy Hats

1. Black Floppy Hat ($22)

2. Brown Wool Floppy Hat ($47)

My personal fashion choices used to be almost exclusively inspired by the television I was watching at the time, so when American Horror Story: Coven came out when I was in college, you better believe I marched my ass to the Ann Arbor Urban Outfitters to purchase a black floppy hat. The first one on this list comes in an additional four colors.

Neutral Brimmed Hats

The vast majority of my closet is in neutral tones — browns, creams, etc. My best friend likes to say I look best in “burnt neutrals,” shades like terracotta, sepia, etc. The above hats have especially autumnal vibes with their fall leaves shades. The second option is “semi-structured,” which means it’s easy to collapse into a suitcase.

Statement Hats

Bold colors! Bold patterns! Listen, you’re already making a statement by wearing a structured hat. Why not take the statement to the next level? The second option comes in a whopping 15 colors, many of them bold/bright.