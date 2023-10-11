Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Are Indeed Divorcing, Thus Deeply Saddening the Lesbian Community

It is a devastating day in the lesbian sports world and specifically the world of women’s soccer, as months of rumors regarding the possibility that Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger had broken up were finally confirmed. People Magazine is reporting that Ashlyn Harris, 39, filed for divorce from Krieger, 37, on September 19. The couple share two children: daughter Sloane, 2½, and son Ocean, 14 months. The divorce filing has been confirmed by the Seminole County Clerk’s website.

In March 2019, news broke of the pair becoming engaged. Subsequently, they were married in December of that year, thus producing one of lesbian cinema’s most enduring and heart-rending shorts: “Our Wedding: Ali Krieger + Ashlyn Harris – 12.28.19.” In February 2021, they adopted Sloane, and the two were traded to Gotham FC that same year. Ocean was adopted in August of 2022, shortly before Harris retired after a 13-year career that included two World Cup championships.

Lesbians with a deep investment in women’s soccer and the relationships between women’s soccer players have been concerned about Ali and Ashlyn’s relationship health for some time now, as the two had begun attending events separately and were no longer appearing together on social media. For example, they both attended the NSWL video game launch party two weeks ago but were photographed separately and posted pictures separately. Despite these ominous signs, we sought some measure of comfort in the fact that as of mid-September, Ali still had “proud wife” in her instagram profile. It has since been confirmed that both women have since ceased identifying as “proud wives” in their instagram bios, but Ashlyn still has “Proud Wife and Mom” and her wedding photo in her X-Formerly-Known-As-Twitter bio. To be fair, I think all of us have been neglecting our X-Formerly-Known-As-Twitter bios a bit lately!

Helllooooo??? We’re no longer proud wives??? We knew it gang 😭 the worst news 😭😭 #teamAli ali krieger and ashlyn harris are no moreeee. Can’t believe Krashlyn is over pic.twitter.com/Ll3yuomuwl — Avalon Sweet Baby Angel Face Reigns (@AvalonReigns) October 7, 2023

Ashlyn and Ali met while playing on the United States National Team in 2010, telling People of that time, “we always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up.” They kept eventual their relationship a secret to avoid creating a “distraction” for their Orlando Pride teammates and franchise, but fans had already begun to suspect that the two were more than friends, dubbing them “Krashlyn.”

In July, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger celebrated Ocean’s first birthday, an event at which they both appeared happy as clams, but it’s been a minute since the duo posted anything together that wasn’t sponcon. Ashlyn’s most recent instagram post is from yesterday, congratulating Megan Rapinoe on her epic career and retirement. Ali’s most recent Instagram post was about her own final match — because Ali announced her retirement in March of 2023. Now the world has two more Hot Divorced Retired Mommis in it.

According to a tweet from NWSL journalist Jenna Tonelli, there will be no pre-match Gotham FC press conference this week. The virtual media availability previously scheduled for today with Ali Krieger and head coach Juan Carlos Amorós was cancelled. Tonelli followed up an hour later to say she was told that actually the head coach would in fact be available.

In conclusion, it’s possible that love is a lie. I’m sorry!