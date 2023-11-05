Quiz: Which Obscure Lesbian Movie Should You Watch?

There are so many lesbian movies. There are so many good lesbian movies. And those good lesbian movies have an immense diversity in type and who they’re about.
I understand if this doesn’t feel true — after all, Hollywood’s improved inclusivity has not come nearly far enough. But venture beyond the buzziest queer titles and you’ll find a whole world of cinema waiting for you.
Since putting together Autostraddle’s 50 Best Lesbian Movies of All Time and The Autostraddle Encyclopedia of Lesbian Cinema, people have often asked where to start. 250 total films can be daunting! That’s where this quiz comes in.
Answer these questions and you’ll get a personalized recommendation for an obscure lesbian movie. Every option is in our top 50 but has fewer than 5,000 logged views on Letterboxd.
And, hey, if you’re one of the few who have seen your result, let me know in the comments and I’ll recommend something else!
Olivia (1951)! The description…yeah that’s fair.
Aw, no nerd option for the high school question.
I got all over me and totes agree!
I got Memento Mori (1999) which I’ve been too scared to watch so far!
For what it’s worth, the movie is more a haunted drama than full horror. I think you could probably handle it unless your horror tolerance is really low!
Oh great; another TERF.
I got Memento Mori!
Momento Mori? Sounds good. I’ll have to watch it sometime.