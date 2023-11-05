There are so many lesbian movies. There are so many good lesbian movies. And those good lesbian movies have an immense diversity in type and who they’re about.

I understand if this doesn’t feel true — after all, Hollywood’s improved inclusivity has not come nearly far enough. But venture beyond the buzziest queer titles and you’ll find a whole world of cinema waiting for you.

Since putting together Autostraddle’s 50 Best Lesbian Movies of All Time and The Autostraddle Encyclopedia of Lesbian Cinema, people have often asked where to start. 250 total films can be daunting! That’s where this quiz comes in.

Answer these questions and you’ll get a personalized recommendation for an obscure lesbian movie. Every option is in our top 50 but has fewer than 5,000 logged views on Letterboxd.

And, hey, if you’re one of the few who have seen your result, let me know in the comments and I’ll recommend something else!

Quiz: Which Obscure Lesbian Movie Should You Watch? What's your ideal snack? (Required) Potato chips Nachos Oysters Candy Tea and biscuits French fries Special cookies only available at your favorite grocery store Cum What were you voted as in high school? (Required) Most likely to win an Oscar Class Clown Most likely to get caught making out in the bathroom Biggest Flirt Most likely to marry my high school sweetheart Nothing — but I did win my school's Halloween costume contest Nothing — but my best friend won Most Popular High school? You mean the thing I ditched? What's your type? (Required) Rich older women Goths Musicians Writers Someone who shares my values and is looking for a committed relationship My best friend A type? I can fall in love with anyone A type? I can fuck anyone It's Friday night. What are you wearing? (Required) All black Ripped jeans, leather jacket, band t-shirt Leather harness My favorite button down My favorite dress Depends what my friends are wearing Something cozy Hopefully by the end of the night nothing Your friend asks you to cat sit. What are you saying? (Required) Yes, of course anything for a friend Yes, I love cats Yes, for money Yes, if by friend you mean my former high school English teacher Depends on my work schedule Can my partner come with me? No A real cat? Maybe. My friend in cat ears? Definitely. Pick a dream vacation: (Required) Paris Berlin Tokyo Haunted house tour Renting a cabin with my chaotic friend group Following around my favorite band Anywhere with my best friend Anywhere with my partner You win $500. What are you doing with it? (Required) Buying records Buying sex toys Buying clothes Paying off some of my debt Donating it to charity Taking my best friend out for dinner Taking my partner out for dinner Professional astrology reading Pick a gay animal: (Required) Photo by maetali via Getty Images Photo by Glass House Images via Getty Images Photo by ClarkandCompany via Getty Images Photo by Nemyrivskyi Viacheslav via Getty Images Photo by Thinker 360 via Getty Images Photo by Yaorusheng via Getty Images Photo by Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images Photo by Marc Bruxelle via Shutterstock What do you talk about in a typical therapy session? (Required) Polycule drama! The straight girl terrorizing my emotions The queer girl terrorizing my emotions How to cope with my chronic illness or the chronic illness of my partner My job, my friends, my partner, my family, you name it Whatever it takes to be my therapist's favorite client, obviously Grief Fuck therapy What POPULAR lesbian movie do you like most? (Required) Appropriate Behavior The Favourite Shiva Baby The Hours The Runaways Thelma The Rocky Horror Picture Show Carol Δ