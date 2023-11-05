Quiz: Which Obscure Lesbian Movie Should You Watch?

There are so many lesbian movies. There are so many good lesbian movies. And those good lesbian movies have an immense diversity in type and who they’re about.

I understand if this doesn’t feel true — after all, Hollywood’s improved inclusivity has not come nearly far enough. But venture beyond the buzziest queer titles and you’ll find a whole world of cinema waiting for you.

Since putting together Autostraddle’s 50 Best Lesbian Movies of All Time and The Autostraddle Encyclopedia of Lesbian Cinema, people have often asked where to start. 250 total films can be daunting! That’s where this quiz comes in.

Answer these questions and you’ll get a personalized recommendation for an obscure lesbian movie. Every option is in our top 50 but has fewer than 5,000 logged views on Letterboxd.

And, hey, if you’re one of the few who have seen your result, let me know in the comments and I’ll recommend something else!

What's your ideal snack?(Required)
What were you voted as in high school?(Required)
What's your type?(Required)
It's Friday night. What are you wearing?(Required)
Your friend asks you to cat sit. What are you saying?(Required)
Pick a dream vacation:(Required)
You win $500. What are you doing with it?(Required)
Pick a gay animal:(Required)
What do you talk about in a typical therapy session?(Required)
What POPULAR lesbian movie do you like most?(Required)

