49 Slow Cooker Recipes That Keep It Slow, Low and Delicious

By and
Six images, left right and top to bottom: 1. French onion soup, 2. Sweet potato chili, 3. Roast chicken, 4. Stuffed green peppers, 5. Oatmeal, 6. Beef Ragu over pasta

Slow Cooker and Crockpot Recipes Photo Credit Top Row: Anastasia Dobrusina, Cavan Images, Istetiana  // Photo Credit Bottom Row: Brian Macdonald, John Shepherd, Ahirao Photo. All via Getty Images.

It’s November, the days are getting shorter, the skies are getting nastier, and some of us seasonal depression gays are getting ready to take our Vitamin D gummies, our “natural light” lamps, and once again fight back. But you could be giving yourself a break right now. You could have hot, delicious meals ready and waiting for you… but with very little of the effort of, you know, actually cooking said food. Cue the shift from infomercial grayscale to full color — have you considered slow cooker or crockpot recipes?

Yes, instant pots and air fryers have seemingly taken over as the kitchen devices most likely to take up counter space these days, but there is still something to be said about the simplicity of a classic slow cooker. And that something is sloth-like laziness, ahem I meant busy lives and the enjoyment of low efforts for high rewards.

Plus, almost any recipe you already love can be turned into a slow cooker recipe if you follow some basic guidelines and believe in yourself enough.

Imagine it! Are you ready for nearly 50 different slow cooker or crockpot recipes? You are. Let us begin.

Crockpot with BBQ Porkloin.

Photo credit: C3PICS/ Getty Images

1. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

2. Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

3. Slow Cooker Pho Beef from Scratch

4. Slow Cooker Cheesy Southern Grits

Photograph of a rustic hand made bowl filled with freshly made Porridge, topped with sprinkled Demerara sugar. Photographed on a rustic old pine rustic table.

Photo Credit: John Shepherd / Getty Images

5. Slow Cooker Overnight Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

6. Crockpot Coconut Chicken Curry

7. Crockpot Herbed Baby Potatoes

8. Rosemary Asiago Cheese in the Crockpot

9. Crockpot BBQ Ribs 

fettuccine ragu, traitional italian tomato sauce with beef

Photo Credit: Ahirao Photo / Getty Images

10. Slowly Cooked Shredded Beef Ragu Pasta

11. Hot Holiday Cider

12. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Wild Rice Soup

13. Restaurant Style Refried Beans

14. Slow Cooker Spaghetti Bolognese

15. Slow Cooker Chocolate Chicken Mole

16. Crockpot Sausage Black Beans and Rice

A bowl of delicious cajun style crockpot jambalaya with shrimp, chicken and sausage.

Photo Credit: Fudio / Getty Images

17. Slow Cooker Jambalaya

18. Vegetarian Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

19. Crockpot Corn Chowder with Parmesan Rind and Pancetta

20. Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup

crockpot stuffed peppers

Photo Credit: Brian Macdonald / Getty Images

21. Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

22. Slow Cooker Fudge Brownies

23. Hawaiian Luau Sweet & Sour Meatballs

24. Spiced Crockpot Pearsauce

Homemade chicken noodle soup in a crockpot with carrots, celery, topped with parsley bits.

Photo Credit: Matthew Ennis Photography / Getty Images

25. Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup

26. Slow Cooker Tomato Basil Soup

27. Slow Cooker Gingerbread Steel Cut Oats

28. Slow Cooker Pearl Couscous Soup

29. Slow Cooker Chicken and Mushroom Farro Risotto

Homemade roasted chicken with spices, thyme and lemon, top view

Photo Credit: Istetiana / Getty Images

30. Lemon Garlic Slow Cooker Roast Chicken

31. Slow Cooker Barley and Chickpea Risotto

32. Crockpot Maple Glazed Walnuts

33. Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Stuffing

34. Crockpot Blackberry Jam Naturally Thickened

Crockpot cooked collard greens in a white bowl and prepared with ham hocks

Photo Credit: Debbi Smirnoff / Getty Images

35. Crockpot Collard Greens and Ham Hocks

36. Crockpot Sweet Potato Lentils

37. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken and Rice

38. Slow Cooker Japanese Onion Soup

sweet potato chili

Photo Credit: Cavan Images via Getty Images

39. Three Bean Sweet Potato Chili

40. Slow Cooker Baked Beans

41. Vegan Slow Cooker Black Bean Burritos

42. Crockpot Tortilla Soup

43. Crockpot Baked Ziti with Three Cheeses

44. Crockpot Chana Masala

French Onion Soup

Photo Credit: Anastasia Dobrusina / Getty Images

45.  Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

46. Butternut Squash Chickpea Coconut Curry

47. Slow Cooked Vegan Lentil Curry

48. Slow Cooker Lasagna with Zucchini and Eggplant

49. Slow Cooker Red Lentil Curry

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Rachel

Originally from Boston, MA, Rachel now lives in the Midwest. Topics dear to her heart include bisexuality, The X-Files and tacos. Her favorite Ciara video is probably "Ride," but if you're only going to watch one, she recommends "Like A Boy." You can follow her on twitter and instagram.

Rachel has written 1142 articles for us.

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

Carmen has written 644 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!