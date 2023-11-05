49 Slow Cooker Recipes That Keep It Slow, Low and Delicious

Slow Cooker and Crockpot Recipes Photo Credit Top Row: Anastasia Dobrusina, Cavan Images, Istetiana // Photo Credit Bottom Row: Brian Macdonald, John Shepherd, Ahirao Photo. All via Getty Images.
It’s November, the days are getting shorter, the skies are getting nastier, and some of us seasonal depression gays are getting ready to take our Vitamin D gummies, our “natural light” lamps, and once again fight back. But you could be giving yourself a break right now. You could have hot, delicious meals ready and waiting for you… but with very little of the effort of, you know, actually cooking said food. Cue the shift from infomercial grayscale to full color — have you considered slow cooker or crockpot recipes?
Yes, instant pots and air fryers have seemingly taken over as the kitchen devices most likely to take up counter space these days, but there is still something to be said about the simplicity of a classic slow cooker. And that something is sloth-like laziness, ahem I meant busy lives and the enjoyment of low efforts for high rewards.
Plus, almost any recipe you already love can be turned into a slow cooker recipe if you follow some basic guidelines and believe in yourself enough.
Imagine it! Are you ready for nearly 50 different slow cooker or crockpot recipes? You are. Let us begin.
Photo credit: C3PICS/ Getty Images
Photo Credit: John Shepherd / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Ahirao Photo / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Fudio / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Brian Macdonald / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Matthew Ennis Photography / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Istetiana / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Debbi Smirnoff / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Cavan Images via Getty Images
Photo Credit: Anastasia Dobrusina / Getty Images
Originally from Boston, MA, Rachel now lives in the Midwest. Topics dear to her heart include bisexuality, The X-Files and tacos. Her favorite Ciara video is probably "Ride," but if you're only going to watch one, she recommends "Like A Boy." You can follow her on twitter and instagram.
Rachel has written 1142 articles for us.
Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.
Carmen has written 644 articles for us.
Ah this is fantastic. This roundup is so inspiring and diverse. Slow cooker Brownies ! My heart.