49 Slow Cooker Recipes That Keep It Slow, Low and Delicious

It’s November, the days are getting shorter, the skies are getting nastier, and some of us seasonal depression gays are getting ready to take our Vitamin D gummies, our “natural light” lamps, and once again fight back. But you could be giving yourself a break right now. You could have hot, delicious meals ready and waiting for you… but with very little of the effort of, you know, actually cooking said food. Cue the shift from infomercial grayscale to full color — have you considered slow cooker or crockpot recipes?

Yes, instant pots and air fryers have seemingly taken over as the kitchen devices most likely to take up counter space these days, but there is still something to be said about the simplicity of a classic slow cooker. And that something is sloth-like laziness, ahem I meant busy lives and the enjoyment of low efforts for high rewards.

Plus, almost any recipe you already love can be turned into a slow cooker recipe if you follow some basic guidelines and believe in yourself enough.

Imagine it! Are you ready for nearly 50 different slow cooker or crockpot recipes? You are. Let us begin.