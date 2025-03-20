When Yellowjackets was first announced, the immediate draws were director Karyn Kusama and a cast that included Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis. As a 90s queer, this trio of actors have popped up in so many of my favorite movies — movies that either are gay or just feel like gay culture. Since the younger cast has also popped up in their fair share of queer movies, I thought it would be fun to list every queer movie featuring a Yellowjackets cast member.

I had to make some judgment calls re: what counts as a queer movie. I didn’t include Sin City featuring Elijah Wood because Carla Gugino’s lesbian character is such a small part. I didn’t include Cursed starring Christina Ricci because it’s gay subplot isn’t quite big enough. I didn’t include Army of the Dead with Ella Purnell because Tig Notaro is just playing a part originally written for a man. And, alas, I did not include the Nickelodeon movie centered around a before-she-came-out Jojo Siwa that also features Mya Lowe. Oh and I didn’t include Juliette Lewis in Whip It even though there’s definitely an argument for that one.

That last exclusion means there is only ONE queer movie featuring Juliette Lewis on this list. That feels so wrong?? Let me know if I missed anything or maybe I’m just confusing our feelings for Juliette Lewis with the movies themselves. Also I’m pretty sure Tawny Cypress has never been in a queer movie so someone should really cast her in one ASAP please.

Bolded titles for movies where the actor plays a queer character.

Lauren Ambrose

+ In & Out (1997)

Funny, charming, and very 90s — in a mainstream way, not a New Queer Cinema way — Kevin Kline plays a teacher who thinks he’s straight until his former student outs him at the Oscars. Lauren Ambrose plays one of his students.

+ Psycho Beach Party (2000)

Drag queen Charles Busch’s movies are always fun but this riff on slashers and 1950s/60s surf pictures is his best. Ambrose is so fun in the lead as “Chicklet” — and Chicklet’s other personalities.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

+ Misdirection (2019)

This is one of my favorite short films! Vico Ortiz plays a lovesick queer with OCD who turns to magic. Jasmin Savoy Brown plays their new love interest who they could be into if they’d just give up on their straight roommate. Watch it now!

+ Scream (2022)

While I wasn’t a fan of the new Scream films — even before the producers fired Melissa Barrera from Scream VII for her support of Palestine — the best part was definitely the new cast. Brown plays a lesbian film nerd, something I found relatable.

+ Scream VI (2023)

This was a bit better than the previous installment although still not at the level of the Wes Craven films. (Yes, including Scream 3!) Brown’s character has a girlfriend in this one — a girlfriend who reaches a very brutal end.

+ Dreams in Nightmares (2024)

I really liked Shatara Michelle Ford’s previous film Test Pattern, so I’m very excited to see this. Last time I checked it was still looking for distribution? I hope it gets released soon!

Liv Hewson

+ Bombshell (2019)

It says a lot about Hollywood that one of the first movies about workplace harassment after the mainstream Me Too Movement would focus on Fox News. It turns the bigotries of these women into little jokes as it uplifts them as feminist heroes. Anyway, at least Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie’s characters have an affair and Liv Hewson is in it too.

+ Let It Snow (2019)

People were confused when I gave this corny Netflix Christmas movie a rave review. But this is exactly what a corny Christmas movie should be! Hewson and Anna Akana’s romance is one of the best of its intersecting plots.

+ Under My Skin (2020)

This is a movie about transmasculinity told from the perspective of the trans person’s cis straight(?) boyfriend. Hewson is one of four actors who plays the person who should be the main character but alas is not.

Juliette Lewis

+ Gaudi Afternoon (2001)

A few things you should know about this comic take on a noir narrative: Marcia Gay Harden plays a trans woman, Lili Taylor plays her butch ex, Juliette Lewis plays the butch ex’s new girlfriend, and it’s all told from the perspective of a very befuddled Judy Davis. Extremely 2001, but delightful!

Melanie Lynskey

+ Heavenly Creatures (1994)

Melanie Lynskey’s importance to queer people was solidified with her first ever role. I adore this sad film about the violence beneath closeted queer adolescence and obsessive romantic friendship. For some reason, this isn’t widely available and I hope that changes soon.

+ But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

You know it, you’ve seen it, you love it. Or, if you haven’t, lucky you! Go watch this undeniable lesbian classic.

+ The Nearly Unadventurous Life of Zoe Cadwaulder (2004)

This is such a cute short film about a woman traumatized after her parents die in a meteor accident who decides to face her fear of the world after meeting a dyke with the same name as her rooster. You can watch it right now!

+ Itty Bitty Titty Committee (2007)

Lynskey re-teamed with But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit for this brief — but titular! — scene. She goes to a plastic surgeon for a boob job only to be met with a very-2007 lecture from the main character about embracing her itty bitty titties. Despite its many cringe moments, I have a soft spot for this movie about a group of dramatic, rebellious dykes.

+ The Intervention (2016)

Clea DuVall wrote this film for longtime friend Lynskey and Lynskey’s real-life partner Jason Ritter plays her fiancé. DuVall herself — and Natasha Lyonne — play the resident gays of the film’s friend group.

Nicole Maines

+ Bit (2019)

While far from perfect, this movie about a trans girl who gets roped into a lesbian separatist vampire crew is a lot of fun. Half a decade ago it was really rare to see a queer trans woman on-screen, so this was super exciting when it came out!

Sophie Nélisse

+ 1:54 (2016)

No matter how much you love Sophie Nélisse please do not watch this gay track and field movie based around suicide and A BOMB. She’s not even the gay one. It’s about a gay boy. Don’t watch this. Just trust me.

+ Two Women (2025)

This movie is probably the least gay one to make the list since its tale of sexual exploration only allows one brief affair with a woman amid a slew of men. But it’s directed by Chloé Robichaud whose work I love — including a gay track and field movie you should watch called Sarah Prefers to Run. In Two Women, Nélisse plays a hot girl who flirts with one of the main character’s husbands.

Christina Ricci

+ The Opposite of Sex (1998)

Christina Ricci plays a teen girl who seduces her gay brother’s boyfriend in this acerbic comedy. Ricci’s narration practically dares the audience to call the movie politically incorrect, but hidden within all that bite is a surprising depth and sweetness.

+ Monster (2003)

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos in this brutal drama. Ricci plays her love interest who adds some sweetness — as well as more heartbreak — to the dour tale.

+ The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

While the original Matrix trilogy is a classic of trans subtext, Lana Wachowski’s meta reboot sequel makes the queerness more overt. Ricci only appears briefly and it feels like a nod to her role in the Wachowskis’ unfairly maligned Speed Racer.

Nia Sondaya

+ Heart Shot (2022)

The world is full of many lesbian short films, but only one is on Netflix! This romance action film stars Nia Sondaya as Samantha, a teen girl who invites her girlfriend Nikki (Elena Heuzé) to stay over when her mom and sister are out of town. Turns out Nikki has some secrets from her past and pretty soon this sweet little romance turns into a full-on shootout. You can watch the short now!