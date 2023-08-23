+ Ex-MTV VP says Christina Aguilera asked to have VMA performance re-edited to include Madonna kiss. Surprise, it was Justin Timberlake who ruined it because he was salty over his ex, Brittney Spears, doing the sapphic smooch on stage. “Since hitting the charts in the late ’90s, Spears and Aguilera had been pitted against one another as rivals in the media — and Madonna, Mother of Reinvention and Motha of Controversy, was going to share the stage with them. Once rehearsal footage revealed Her Madgesty would also be kissing both of the erstwhile Mouseketeers, the MTV folks literally high-fived. However, on the night of the show, the decision to cut away from Aguilera’s kiss with Madonna, which immediately followed Spears’ smooch, was made on the fly by associate director Stefani Cohen” so they could show Timberlake’s reaction instead. GROSS.

+ Raven-Symoné tells Whoopi she gives off ‘lesbian vibes,’ Whoopi says she just plays them on TV.

+ In the Atlantic this week, Megan Rapinoe on her detractors, the U.S. team’s role in the global game, and taking penalty kicks.

+ It’s the 25th anniversary of Living Single — how would you feel about a revival?

+ Sha’Carri Richardson is officially the fastest woman in the world!

+ How Lena Waithe fell for Mary Tyler Moore.

+ Disney is launching a Frozen 2 podcast sequel, whatever in the world that is.

+ Niecy Nash says she will always say yes to Ryan Murphy and Ava DuVernay projects, but that she’s skittish about working with guns after her brother’s murder.

+ Looks like Hayley Kiyoko is just as mad as us about A League of Their Own’s cancellation.

+ And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season.

+ Over at Vanity Fair: Emma Seligman wants to show “really, really horny female characters.”

The Shiva Baby auteur on her wacky queer teen fight club movie, Bottoms.

+ Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee sets next Channel 4 project.