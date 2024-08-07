Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the happenings of famous gay people on Instagram!

Sha’Carri, I love you, that is simply all I have to say!!!

Can we make some noise for Laurie and her INCREDIBLE commentary for gymnastics?? Charming, funny and helpful? Thank you!!! (Also thank you for being an Ao3 girlie!!)

This is sooooo sweet and so extra, classic Betts!!

Do I understand what is happening in this series of images? No, I don’t. Do I need to? Not really!

That Lolla crowd was absolutely buck wild my god!!

I know they’re in Chicago so a Chance sighting should not surprise me, but I do find him generally exhausting!

And of course, Megan at Lollapalooza should not be missed!

Victoria, too! A very queer Lollapalooza!

Nothing better to ME than when celebrity social media managers have to find a way to get their client involved in a trend!

This is…so odd, I fear it could only be straight from the mind of Cynthia Nixon?

At this point, Meg Stalter’s IG is a piece of art and should be protected by Congress prob??

I did think for a moment Gigi was about to say something about a Free Palestine! I think watermelon is just a popular summer fruit, tbh.

This is exactly how I would like to be watching the Olympics!

Tommy is a Manhattan girlie now! The girls are moving to Manhattan at an alarming rate, what is to become of Brooklyn??